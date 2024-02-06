Alfonso Ribeiro, the versatile American actor, director, dancer, and TV personality, boasts a net worth of $4 million. Renowned for his iconic portrayal of Carlton Banks in “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” Ribeiro has successfully transitioned into hosting roles, including his current stint as the host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos” since 2015.

Alfonso Ribeiro Net Worth $4 Million Date of Birth September 21, 1971 Place of Birth The Bronx, New York Nationality American Profession Actor, Television Director, Comedian, Game Show Host, Dancer, Singer, Voice Actor

Early Life

Born on September 21, 1971, in The Bronx, New York, Alfonso Ribeiro embarked on his showbiz journey at the tender age of eight. His early success included a notable role in the Broadway production “The Tap Dance Kid,” earning him a nomination for an Outer Critics Circle Award.

Ribeiro’s career gained momentum with a Pepsi commercial alongside Michael Jackson in 1984, dispelling false rumors of his demise. He secured a place in the hearts of viewers as Rick Schroder’s best friend in the TV series “Silver Spoons” the same year.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

In 1990, Ribeiro achieved a breakthrough by embodying the character of Carlton Banks in “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” starring alongside Will Smith.

Also Read: Al Capone’s Net Worth

His portrayal of Carlton, known for the iconic dance routine set to Tom Jones’ “It’s Not Unusual,” became a cultural phenomenon, earning him widespread recognition and popularity.

Alfonso Ribeiro Career

Beyond his success on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” Ribeiro’s career traversed various domains. From voicing characters in the “Spider-Man” TV series to hosting game shows like “Catch 21” and “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” he showcased his versatility. In 2014, he conquered the dance floor, winning “Dancing With the Stars” alongside partner Witney Carson.

Alfonso Ribeiro Radio Show

Ribeiro’s talents extend to directing, with notable contributions to TV series like “All of Us,” “Meet the Browns,” and “Are We There Yet?” He delved into radio with the syndicated show “The 90s with Alfonso Ribeiro,” celebrating ’90s music and culture.

Personal Life

In his personal life, Ribeiro’s first marriage to Robin Stapler lasted from January 2002 to August 2006, resulting in joint custody of their daughter. His union with writer Angela Unkrich, which began in October 2012, has blessed them with three children. However, legal challenges arose when Ribeiro filed a lawsuit against Epic Games in 2018 for featuring a dance reminiscent of his “Carlton Dance” in the game “Fortnite.”

Alfonso Ribeiro Net Worth

Alfonso Ribeiro net worth is $4 million.