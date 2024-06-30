Former MP Alfred Keter Abducted by Suspected Cops

Former Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter is claiming to have been abducted by the police.

The former lawmaker who is a fierce critic of the ruling administration on Sunday claimed to have been taken by cops while attending a church service.

Keter who is also a supporter of the ongoing anti-government protests told his social media followers that he was not sure where he was being taken.

“Abducted headed to an unknown destination,” he wrote.

In a video seen by this writer, Keter was forced out of his vehicle and taken into a waiting double cabin Registration No KBE 256H.

He was taken by three men in the full glare of publicity.

Reacting to the news of Keter’s alleged abduction was Embakasi East MP Babu Owino who condemned the act saying the government will not intimidate them.

“Hon Alfred Kiptoo Keter has been arrested while in Church. Intimidation tactics will not scare us. We are too focused,” said Babu.

Babu was among the 106 MPs who on Tuesday voted against the now withdrawn Finance Bill 2024.

It has been said that the government is targeting the lawmakers who voted against the contentious Bill.