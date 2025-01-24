Alfredo Ramos Net Worth

Alfredo Ramos, a prominent Filipino businessman, boasts an impressive net worth of $225 million. As the son of Socorro Ramos, the founder of the iconic National Book Store, Alfredo has successfully carried forward his family’s legacy while expanding its reach across diverse industries.

Family Legacy and National Book Store

Founded in 1946, National Book Store is a household name in the Philippines, and under Alfredo Ramos’ leadership, it has flourished into a retail powerhouse. The company has continued its strategic growth, including plans for a backdoor listing through the family’s publicly traded firm, Vulcan Industrial & Mining.

Diversified Business Interests

Ramos oversees a wide array of enterprises spanning multiple sectors. These include publishing, oil exploration, mining, financial services, hotel and property development, retail, shopping centers, gaming, and public transportation.

As part of a major restructuring initiative, the family’s Anglo-Philippine Holding Corporation is set to acquire the mining assets of Vulcan Industrial & Mining, which will be rebranded as National Book Store Retail. This move underscores the Ramos family’s commitment to staying ahead in the competitive retail market.

Success Amid Challenges

Despite facing challenges in volatile markets, Alfredo Ramos has steered his ventures to profitability. Notably, his copper producer, Atlas Consolidated Mining & Development, has seen its net profits more than double, even in a challenging environment marked by fluctuating copper and gold prices.

