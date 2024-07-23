Ali Fedotowsky Siblings: Meet Fedotowsky and Raya Todd

Alexandra Elaine Fedotowsky-Manno, born on September 16, 1984, in Williamstown, Massachusetts, is an American television personality known for her roles on ABC’s The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.

She gained fame as the Bachelorette in 2010, where she became engaged to Roberto Martinez.

Fedotowsky later transitioned to a career in media, hosting shows like NBC’s 1st Look and working as a correspondent for E! News.

She married Kevin Manno in 2017 and has two children, Molly and Riley. She is also a social media influencer and fashion blogger.

Siblings

Ali has two siblings, one of whom is her half-sister, Tonya.

Ali discovered Tonya’s existence in 2022 after both took ancestry DNA tests, which revealed they share the same biological father but have different mothers.

This revelation led to their first meeting in 2022, where they connected and began to build a relationship.

Since then, they have spent time together with their families, and their bond appears to be growing positively.

Ali’s other sibling is her full biological sister, Raya Todd.

While Raya is mentioned in Ali’s Wikipedia page, not much is publicly known about her, as she tends to stay out of the spotlight compared to her more famous sister.

Career

Fedotowsky’s career has been characterized by a successful transition from reality television to journalism and media.

She first gained national attention in 2010 as a contestant on season 14 of The Bachelor, where she competed for the affections of Jake Pavelka.

Later that year, she became the Bachelorette in its sixth season, where she got engaged to Roberto Martinez.

Although their engagement ended in 2011, her time on these shows established her as a recognizable figure in pop culture and reality TV.

Following her reality TV success, Fedotowsky pursued a career in journalism.

She worked as an on-air correspondent for Fox 5 in San Diego, where she honed her reporting skills.

From 2012 to 2013, she hosted the lifestyle show 1st Look on NBC, which focused on travel, food and entertainment.

In addition to her hosting duties, Fedotowsky has made guest co-hosting appearances on various shows, including Home & Family on the Hallmark Channel.

In 2013, she joined E! News as a correspondent, where she covered entertainment news and conducted celebrity interviews.

In addition to her journalism work, Fedotowsky has ventured into acting, with a small role in Woody Allen’s 2013 film Blue Jasmine.

She also runs a fashion and mommy blog called Ali Luvs, where she shares budget-friendly fashion tips and parenting experiences.

This platform, along with her social media presence, has established her as an influencer, allowing her to collaborate with various brands.

Personal life

Fedotowsky is married to Kevin Manno, a radio host and on-air personality.

The couple first met in 2013 on the set of Fedotowsky’s show 1st Look and began dating shortly thereafter.

Manno proposed to her in 2015, and they tied the knot at the Terranea Resort in California in March 2017.

Together, Fedotowsky and Manno have two children. Their daughter, Molly, was born in 2016, and their son, Riley, was born in May 2018.

The couple has been candid about the challenges of parenthood, sharing that having two young children has sometimes led to increased stress and arguments due to exhaustion.

Despite these challenges, they remain dedicated to working through any issues and maintaining a strong and loving marriage.