Alice Evans Siblings: A Look at the Actress’ Family Tree

Alice Evans is a British-American actress, born in 1968 in New Jersey.

She was raised in Bristol, England, and graduated from University College London with a degree in French and Italian.

Evans gained prominence in French television before transitioning to English-speaking roles, including her notable part in 102 Dalmatians alongside Ioan Gruffudd, whom she married in 2007.

The couple has two daughters but separated in 2021, leading to a contentious divorce with ongoing financial disputes regarding child support.

Siblings

Alice has two siblings, including a brother named Anthony Evans.

She was raised in Bristol, England, alongside her brothers, and her father was a professor of applied mathematics while her mother was an English literature teacher.

Career

Evans began her acting journey in France, where she appeared in various television series.

Notably, she starred in the sitcom Elisa Top Model in 1998, which helped her gain recognition in the French entertainment industry.

Her work in the Italian miniseries Le ragazze di Piazza di Spagna further established her as a versatile actress in European cinema.

Evans made her transition to English-speaking roles with a part in the Highlander TV series in 1998.

This role marked her entry into the English-language film and television market, paving the way for future opportunities.

One of her most significant roles came in the Disney film 102 Dalmatians, released in 2000, where she played the character of Anita Radcliffe, a dog trainer.

The film, a sequel to the animated classic, featured a star-studded cast, including Glenn Close as Cruella de Vil.

This role brought her considerable attention and helped solidify her presence in Hollywood.

Throughout the early 2000s, Evans continued to build her filmography with a variety of roles.

She appeared in Blackball, a comedy about the world of competitive lawn bowling, where she played a supporting role.

In Fascination, a thriller directed by David L. Williams, she showcased her ability to tackle different genres.

Additionally, she starred in Reunion, a drama that explored themes of friendship and betrayal.

Evans made numerous guest appearances on popular television shows, showcasing her range as an actress.

Notable series include The Mentalist, where she appeared in a guest role, and Brothers & Sisters, a family drama that featured her in a recurring role.

She also had a guest appearance in the iconic series Lost, and in Grimm, a fantasy drama based on fairy tales, adding to her diverse portfolio.

Evans gained a new fanbase with her portrayal of Esther Mikaelson, a powerful witch and the matriarch of the Mikaelson family, in the popular CW series The Vampire Diaries and its spin-off, The Originals.

Her character played a crucial role in the overarching narrative, contributing to the show’s mythology and character development.

In addition to her work in the Vampire Diaries franchise, Evans appeared in the 2013 film Liars All, a thriller that revolves around a group of friends whose lives unravel after a party game goes wrong.

This film showcased her ability to engage in suspenseful narratives.

Personal life

Evans was married to actor Ioan Gruffudd from 2007 until their separation in January 2022.

The couple has two daughters: Ella, born in 2009, and Elsie, born in 2013.

Following their split, Evans has sought child and spousal support, citing financial difficulties and her current sole custody of their children.

She has expressed concern about her ability to provide for her family without Gruffudd’s financial assistance, emphasizing the disparity between their lifestyles during the divorce proceedings.