Thika MP Alice Ng’ang’a Accuses Governor Wamatangi of Sabotaging Her Sporting Event

The feud between Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi and Thika Town MP Alice Ng’ang’a is far from over.

Ng’ang’a on Sunday accused the governor of sabotaging a sporting event scheduled to be held at the Thika Stadium.

In a Facebook post, the legislator who has trained her sights on Wamatangi’s seat in 2027, claimed that the county “spread cow dung” on the pitch in a bid to stop the football tournament.

“It’s regrettable that overnight, the Kiambu county government spread cow dung on the Thika Stadium pitch where we were scheduled to host the Roads CS Kipchumba Murkomen for our football tournament finale,” she wrote.

The lawmaker, however, moved the tournament to Thika High School chapel grounds.

“Na (Governor) Wamatangi uwache kucheza na vijana wa Thika,” she added.

In February, Ng’ang’a was booed in front of President William Ruto after she declared her interest in the governorship.

“Your Excellency, I don’t know how to sugarcoat, this County needs peace and for everything to get back to working seamlessly,” Ng’ang’a said.

“Sikizeni, mimi ndio nitapinga gavana Wamatangi hapa Kiambu.”

It took DP Rigathi Gachagua’s intervention to calm the crowd down.

He advised the electorate to seek alternative ways of expressing their frustrations with the leaders.

“Nataka niseme nikiwa hapa Kiambu, hio tabia ya kupiga kelele mbele ya mfalme si tabia ya watu wa mlima Kenya, ni tabia ya ODM na mimi nikiwa kiongozi wenu hapa sitaki kuona hio maneno tena. Pia nasema, wewe kama unataka kuleta vijana kuja kukuunga katika mkutano, usiwatoe mbali, watoe kutoka kule (ODM), kama lazima upange watu wakuje wakupigie makofi, usiwatoe mbali. Huyu ni mfalme wetu, president wa Kenya amekuja kutuletea maendeleo unaleta aibu mbele ya rais katika eneo ambayo sisi ni watu wa heshima, mimi nataka niambie governor, MP kuanzia leo hio maneno hatuezi kubali katika mlima,“ Gachagua said.

“Mimi rais nimeona aibu nikiwa kiongozi, nimeona aibu nikiwa hapa na hio maneno staki…kama hupendi vile gavana, MP anasema nyamaza, si ile siku ya debe utaonana nayeye…”