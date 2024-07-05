Alicia Silverstone Siblings: Get to Know Kezi and David Silverstone

Alicia Silverstone is an American actress best known for her roles in the 1995 teen comedy film Clueless and the 1997 superhero film Batman & Robin.

She has continued to act in film, television and on stage, and has also published two cookbooks – The Kind Diet and The Kind Mama. Silverstone is a vegan and has endorsed PETA activities.

Siblings

Alicia has two older siblings, a half-sister named Kezi Silverstone from her father’s previous marriage, and a brother named David Silverstone.

Kezi Silverstone is older than Alicia, but not much is publicly known about her as she has largely stayed out of the spotlight.

Alicia’s older brother David is also an actor, though not as well-known as his sister.

He has appeared in a few TV shows and films, including roles in the series Rude Awakening and the movie Blast from the Past.

David seems to have a close relationship with Alicia, occasionally attending events with her.

While Alicia Silverstone has found great fame and success as an actress, her siblings have largely avoided the public eye.

Kezi, Alicia’s half-sister, is the least known of the three, with very little information available about her publicly.

Alicia’s older brother David has pursued acting as well, though on a smaller scale compared to his sister’s high-profile career.

Career

Silverstone began her career as a child model and actress, appearing in commercials and television shows before making her film debut in the thriller The Crush in 1993, for which she won the MTV Movie Award for Best Breakthrough Performance.

She gained further prominence as a teen idol when she appeared in the music videos for Aerosmith’s songs Cryin and Crazy.

Silverstone’s breakout role came in 1995 when she starred as Cher Horowitz in the hit teen comedy film Clueless, which earned her a multi-million dollar deal with Columbia Pictures.

In 1997, Silverstone starred as Batgirl in the superhero film Batman & Robin.

Over the years, Silverstone has continued to act in film, television, and on stage. She has also published two vegan cookbooks, The Kind Diet and The Kind Mama and is an animal rights and environmental activist.

In recent years, Silverstone has appeared in films such as Book Club, The Lodge and Reptile.

She has also starred in the Netflix series The Baby-Sitters Club and Masters of the Universe: Revelation.

Awards and accolades

Silverstone has received numerous awards and accolades throughout her acting career.

She won the MTV Movie Award for Best Breakthrough Performance for her role in the 1993 film The Crush.

Silverstone received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for her role in the short-lived 2003 NBC series Miss Match.

She won the American Comedy Award for Funniest Actress in a Motion Picture (Leading Role) for her performance in the 1995 film Clueless.

Silverstone won two Blockbuster Entertainment Awards – one for Favorite Female Newcomer for Clueless in 1996, and one for Favorite Supporting Actress – Sci-Fi for Batman & Robin in 1998.

She won the Kids’ Choice Award for Favorite Movie Actress for Batman & Robin in 1998.

Silverstone received six MTV Movie Awards nominations, winning Best Female Performance and Most Desirable Female for Clueless in 1996, and Best Breakthrough Performance for The Crush in 1994.

She was also nominated for a Young Artist Award for Best Young Leading Actress in a Feature Film for Clueless in 1996.

While Silverstone has had a successful career, she has also received some negative awards, including three Razzie nominations and two wins for Worst Supporting Actress for Batman & Robin and Excess Baggage.