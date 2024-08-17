All Blacks Thrash Argentina to Avenge First-Test Loss

New Zealand thrashed Argentina 42-10 to avenge the defeat by the Pumas in their opening match of the 2024 Rugby Championship.

The All Blacks, beaten 38-30 by Argentina a week earlier, scored five first-half tries to take a 35-3 lead in Auckland.

Damian McKenzie ran on to a Jordie Barrett chip to touch down before further tries from All Blacks captain Ardie Savea, Caleb Clarke, Will Jordan and Beauden Barrett before the break.

New Zealand quickly stretched their advantage early in the second half when Jordan added his second try for his 33rd in 33 internationals, while McKenzie converted each of his side’s tries.

“Very happy to get the win and respond the way we did,” said Savea.

“We’re the All Blacks, we’ve got to bring that every week and not rely on a loss to get that response from us.”

Argentina scored a late consolation try through Juan Cruz Mallia but the All Blacks extended their 30-year unbeaten run at Eden Park to 50 Tests.

“We weren’t good enough this week, we need to be more consistent, week in, week out,” said Argentina captain Julian Montoya.

“I’m proud of team that we went to look for the game until the last minute. But against this team, you can’t give them one half.”

World champions South Africa followed up their opening Rugby Championship win against Australia with another away victory against the Wallabies.

The Springboks claimed a 30-12 win in Perth with tries from Aphelele Fassi, Marco van Staden and Malcolm Marx, who scored two.

Australia had taken an early lead through a Noah Lolesio penalty in wet conditions before Fassi scored for the visitors.

South Africa were 11-9 in front at the break and they extended their lead when Van Staden went over for them early in the second half.

Lolesio’s fourth penalty reduced Australia’s deficit to 18-12 but two Marx tries completed the Springboks’ win.

The next games in the Rugby Championship will involve South Africa hosting New Zealand in back-to-back home matches, while Australia will travel to Argentina.

By BBC News