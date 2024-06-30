All Saints Cathedral Demands IG Koome to Apologise for Police Shooting in Church

The All Saints Cathedral Sunday demanded an apology from the Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome over the conduct of police officers during the anti-Finance Bill 2024 protests in Nairobi last week.

In a statement on Sunday, the church said that protesters took refuge in their premises on Tuesday, June 25 but officers still lobbed teargas canisters and fired live rounds of ammunition in their compound, harming some people.

“At 4:30 pm a contingent of military officers stormed the compound of ASC threatening everyone they found. Ordering unarmed peaceful youth to lie down and they shot live bullets indiscriminately in the compound,” read the statement in part.

The church said the police violated the church’s sanctity. It demanded that police respect all protected public infrastructures.

“We therefore demand an apology from the inspector General of Police for his officers nearly deconsecrating our place of worship,” said the cathedral.

“Spent cartridges used within the compound are in our custody. The protestors had to be evacuated for safety in the CTC and Chapter House.”

“We condemn this careless encroachment into a consecrated place of worship. the sanctity of which must be respected in the same manner we expect respect of protected public infrastructure,” the statement said.

“We celebrate the young doctors who very swiftly coordinated an establishment of several medical centres across the country, with ASC being one of the major centres. It is unfortunate that security officers threatened and abducted some of them for coordinating medical services.”

The statement said All Saints’ Cathedral, Nairobi (ASC) opened the gates to over 3,000 protesters, majority of whom were Gen-Z to take refuge from furious police officers who were under orders not to allow any peaceful protest contrary to Article 37 of the constitution.

“We are sad that despite seeking refuge in the House of God. police officers lobbed several tear gas canisters within the compound affecting several people. Later. that evening at 4.30pm. a contingent of military officers stormed the compound of ASC threatening everyone they found. ordering unarmed, peaceful youth to lie down and they shot live bullets indiscriminately in the compound.”

The statement made demands saying they support paying of taxes as a way of supporting government.

“However, we oppose over taxation of the people which unfortunately largely is spent to finance extravagant lifestyle of government officers displayed opulently in the public space.”

”Listen, listen and listen to the people. The international community and those who surround the President seem not have the interest of this nation at heart. Gen Zs have just reminded our leaders that listening is one the greatest virtues in leadership,” the statement said.

The statement told President Ruto to outline practical austerity measures to reduce over-expenditure in government and let Kenyans see things changing from use of lavish cars, overrepresentation in foreign trips, unnecessary and obnoxious per diems for civil servants, bloated staff in Public Service among others.

“Scrap the illegal and unnecessary offices such as Chief Administrative Secretaries and personal advisors which keep gobbling millions of shillings from public coffers.”

”Fire incompetent and corrupt state officers beginning with cabinet officers who have been adversely mentioned in corruption cases as well as those who have failed to offer honest and selfless advice,” the statement said.

It added Kenyans wonder why they have to pay all manner of advisors whose interest is their selfish gain.

“Mr. President, the more you protect them. the more Kenyans will not trust you. Create an environment for businesses to thrive by giving tax incentives to SMEs as a way of widening the tax bracket which will result in increased revenue collection.”

“As you go through this phase in your leadership. Kenyans wait to see how you navigate this moment because how you handle this crisis will define your legacy. You have a golden opportunity to be bold in turning things around for the benefit of all Kenyans. not a few. so that we pass on to the coming generations a great country,” the statement said.

President William Ruto succumbed to mounting public pressure on Wednesday, June 26 and announced that he would not sign the contentious Finance Bill 2024 into law.

He said instead, he would engage Kenyan youth to hear their perspectives and concerns.

Ruto has already submitted a Memorandum of Referral to National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula, officially initiating the process to have the controversial Bill withdrawn.

Protests against the proposed law saw over 27 youths killed by police while many more sustained injuries after police officers fired live bullets at the unarmed crowds.

Human rights groups report that the number of victims could be higher, as more unidentified bodies lie in morgues across the nation.