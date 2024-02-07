fbpx
    Allison Holker’s Net Worth

    Andrew Walyaula
    Renowned as a versatile American dancer, actress, and television performer, Allison Holker commands a notable net worth of $6 million. Her journey from the dance floor to the screens reflects both her artistic prowess and entrepreneurial ventures.

    Date of Birth Feb 6, 1988
    Place of Birth Orem
    Nationality American
    Profession Actor, Dancer

    Early Life

    Born on February 6, 1988, in Anoka County, Minnesota, Allison Holker’s passion for dance ignited at a young age. Her early training in various dance forms, from ballet to jazz, laid the foundation for a remarkable career. Holker’s dance journey took a significant turn when, at the age of 9, she performed in the Winter Olympics’ opening and closing ceremonies in 2002, captivating audiences with her talent.

    So You Think You Can Dance

    In 2006, Allison showcased her dance prowess on the second season of “So You Think You Can Dance,” marking the beginning of her television exposure. Her journey continued as she returned to the show as an All-Star in subsequent seasons, solidifying her status as a dance luminary. Holker’s dynamic performances and choreographic skills earned her recognition and acclaim.

    Dancing with the Stars

    Allison Holker further etched her name in the dance realm by gracing the stage of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars.”

    Her tenure as a professional dancer spanned seasons 19, 20, 21, and 23, captivating audiences with her intricate routines. Partnering with celebrities, she displayed not only technical brilliance but also an innate ability to connect with her dance counterparts.

    Allison Holker Movies and TV Shows

    Beyond the dance floor, Holker ventured into acting, leaving an imprint on both television and film. Her portrayal of Devil Girl in the VH1 sports drama “Hit the Floor” (2013–2014) showcased her versatility. Additionally, Holker ventured into hosting, taking the helm of HGTV’s “Design Star: Next Gen” in 2021, showcasing her multifaceted talents.

    Personal Life

    Allison Holker’s personal life intertwined with her professional journey when she married fellow “So You Think You Can Dance” alum Stephen “tWitch” Boss in 2013. Tragically, Boss passed away by suicide on December 13, 2022, leaving behind a legacy of dance and love. Holker, alongside her husband, co-hosted shows and became parents to three children, fostering a family that resonated with love and creativity.

    Controversies

    Following Stephen “tWitch” Boss’s untimely demise, legal complexities arose, prompting Holker to petition the court for her share of the joint estate. As the surviving spouse, she seeks rightful ownership of assets, including investment accounts, production entities, and royalties, reflecting the challenges faced in the wake of her husband’s passing.

    Allison Holker Awards

    Allison Holker’s contributions to the dance world earned her a Primetime Emmy nomination in 2013 for Outstanding Choreography. Her excellence in dance was further acknowledged with a Teen Choice Award nomination in 2015. Holker’s early accolades as National Senior Performer and Dancer of the Year underscore her early promise and enduring impact on the dance community.

    Allison Holker net worth is $6 million.

