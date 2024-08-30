Amanda Knox, an American author, activist, and journalist, has a net worth of approximately $500,000. Knox first gained international attention due to her wrongful conviction in Italy for the 2007 murder of her roommate, Meredith Kercher. After being imprisoned and then exonerated by Italy’s highest court in 2015, Knox transitioned into a career as a writer and media personality. She published a memoir titled Waiting to Be Heard and hosted the Facebook Watch series The Scarlet Letter Reports.

Book Deal

A significant portion of Amanda Knox’s net worth comes from her book deal in 2013. She reportedly received $4 million to write Waiting to Be Heard: A Memoir. However, Knox has stated in interviews that most of the after-tax earnings from her book went toward paying off the extensive legal fees accumulated during her trial and appeals process in Italy.

Early Life

Amanda Knox was born on July 9, 1987, in Seattle, Washington. She is the eldest of three daughters to Edda, a math teacher, and Curt, a vice president of finance at Macy’s. After her parents divorced when she was 10, Knox’s mother remarried Chris Mellas. Knox first traveled to Italy at age 15 on a family vacation. She graduated from Seattle Preparatory School and later attended the University of Washington, where she studied linguistics.

Life in Italy and the Murder of Meredith Kercher

In 2007, Knox moved to Perugia, Italy, to study abroad. She shared a ground-floor apartment with three other women, including British exchange student Meredith Kercher. To support herself, Knox worked part-time at a local bar. During her time in Perugia, she became romantically involved with Raffaele Sollecito, a student she met at a concert.

Tragically, on November 1, 2007, Meredith Kercher was found murdered in their shared apartment. Upon returning home after spending the night at Sollecito’s flat, Knox discovered signs of a break-in, bloodstains in the bathroom, and Kercher’s locked bedroom door. After unsuccessfully attempting to enter Kercher’s room, Knox called her mother, who advised her to contact the police. Eventually, a friend of one of Knox’s flatmates broke down the door, revealing Kercher’s lifeless body.

Arrest

Following the discovery, Knox was questioned by Italian authorities and, without legal counsel, was eventually arrested along with Sollecito and her employer, Patrick Lumumba. The charges against Lumumba were quickly dropped after he was provided an alibi by his customers. Despite maintaining her innocence and claiming that her statements were coerced under duress, Knox was charged with Kercher’s murder, along with Sollecito and Rudy Guede, an acquaintance who fled to Germany after the crime. Guede’s fingerprints were found at the crime scene, leading to his extradition and subsequent conviction for Kercher’s murder.

In 2009, Knox and Sollecito were tried and found guilty of murder, sexual violence, simulating a burglary, and defamation, with Knox receiving a 26-year prison sentence. The case was heavily scrutinized, particularly in the United States, where many believed Knox was a victim of a flawed legal process and media sensationalism.

Acquittal and Release

In 2010, an appeal trial was initiated, revealing several errors in the handling and analysis of DNA evidence. In October 2011, Knox and Sollecito were acquitted of the murder charges and released from prison. However, a series of legal battles ensued as the prosecution appealed the acquittal. Finally, in March 2015, Italy’s highest court definitively acquitted Knox and Sollecito of all charges related to the murder, although Knox remained convicted of defamation, a charge that was later overturned in 2016.

Media Career

Following her exoneration, Amanda Knox wrote her memoir, Waiting to Be Heard, which became a bestseller. She has contributed articles to the West Seattle Herald and served as the host of the Facebook Watch series The Scarlet Letter Reports and the podcast The Truth About True Crime. Knox’s story has also been depicted in popular media, including the 2011 Lifetime movie Amanda Knox: Murder on Trial in Italy and the 2016 Netflix documentary Amanda Knox.

Personal Life

In 2018, Amanda Knox married author Christopher Robinson. The couple welcomed their first child in 2021, and in August 2023, they announced that they were expecting their second child.

