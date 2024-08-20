Amaury Nolasco Siblings: Remembering Deborah Nolasco Garrido

Amaury Nolasco Garrido is a prominent actor and producer.

He gained fame for his role as Fernando Sucre in the television series Prison Break and appeared in Transformers.

Nolasco has also guest-starred in various shows, including CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and Southland.

He has been nominated for multiple ALMA Awards and a Teen Choice Award for his performances.

Additionally, Nolasco is involved in charitable activities, hosting events to support Puerto Rican organizations.

Siblings

Nolasco’s sister, Deborah Nolasco Garrido, was a beloved family member who tragically passed away in 2010 while at work.

Nolasco has spoken openly about the profound impact of her loss and the importance of cherishing loved ones.

In interviews, he has shared fond memories of his sister, describing her as a kind, caring person who always put family first.

He emphasizes the importance of telling loved ones how much they mean to you every day, as life is unpredictable.

To honor his sister’s memory, Nolasco has been involved in various charitable activities, particularly those supporting Puerto Rican organizations.

He has hosted events and used his platform to raise awareness and funds for causes that are important to him and his family.

Career

Nolasco began his acting journey in the late 1990s, initially appearing in guest roles on popular television shows such as Arli$$ and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.

These early roles helped him gain experience and visibility in the industry.

He also had minor roles in films, including The Terminal and The Last Ride.

Nolasco’s big break came when he was cast as Fernando Sucre in the critically acclaimed series Prison Break.

The show premiered in 2005 and quickly garnered a dedicated fan base.

Nolasco’s portrayal of Sucre, a loyal and resourceful character, earned him widespread recognition and acclaim.

He appeared in the show throughout its four seasons and reprised his role in the 2017 revival.

His performance contributed significantly to the show’s success, and he became a fan favorite.

In addition to his television work, Nolasco has made notable appearances in films.

He played a supporting role in 2 Fast 2 Furious and had a significant part in Transformers, where he showcased his ability to perform in action-packed blockbusters.

His filmography also includes roles in The Rum Diary and The Last Stand.

Beyond Prison Break, Nolasco has appeared in various television series. He starred in the NBC drama Chase, where he played a U.S. Marshal.

He also had a role in the comedy series Telenovela, which starred Eva Longoria. His ability to transition between drama and comedy highlights his range as an actor.

Awards and accolades

Nolasco has received several nominations throughout his career, primarily for his work on Prison Break.

He was nominated three times for ALMA Awards: in 2006 for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Television Series, in 2008 for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Television Series, and in 2009 for Actor in Television – Drama.

Additionally, he received a nomination for a Teen Choice Award in 2006 for TV – Choice Sidekick for his role in Prison Break.

Most recently, he was nominated for an Imagen Award in 2024 for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama (Television).