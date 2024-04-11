America Ferrera Siblings: The Ferrera Family’s Real-Life Bond

America Ferrera is an American actress, director and television producer known for her roles in various films and TV series.

She has received prestigious awards like a Primetime Emmy Award, a Golden Globe Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award.

America gained recognition for her performance in the comedy-drama Real Women Have Curves and achieved further acclaim for her role as Betty Suarez in the ABC comedy-drama series Ugly Betty, where she made history as the first Latina woman to win a Golden Globe Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

Additionally, she has been politically active, supporting Hillary Clinton’s campaign and attending Democratic National Conventions.

In 2023, America was named in BBC’s 100 Women list.

Recently, she received her first Academy Award nomination for her role in the film Barbie, expressing surprise and joy at the recognition while also highlighting the disappointments of Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie’s Oscar snubs.

Siblings

America has four sisters and one brother, making her the youngest of six siblings.

While the names of their siblings are not publicly known, their parents, originally from Honduras, immigrated to the United States in the mid-1970s.

Despite facing challenges, America’s mother encouraged her and her siblings to focus on education, resulting in all five graduating from college.

His siblings play a significant role in her life, providing support, guidance and solidarity in both personal and professional endeavors

Career

Personal life

America’s husband is Ryan Piers Williams, an actor, director and writer.

They have two children together.

Their son, Sebastian Piers Williams, was born in 2018, and their daughter, Lucia Marisol Williams, was born in 2020.

The couple met in 2005 when Ryan cast America in his first film, and they got married in 2011.

They keep their children largely out of the spotlight to protect their privacy, occasionally sharing glimpses of their family life.

America and Ryan founded the non-profit organization Harness in 2016 to encourage political impact from artists and influencers.

Their relationship is private, with occasional public appearances, as they prioritize their family life.