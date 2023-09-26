American Grandmaster Hans Niemann Denies Using Vibrating Sex Toy To Cheat

Hans Niemann, an American grandmaster, has emphatically denied allegations of using a vibrating sex toy to cheat in a chess match, an accusation that sparked a major controversy in the world of chess.

Niemann, who was accused of cheating by Norwegian grandmaster Magnus Carlsen during the Sinquefield Cup in St. Louis, Missouri, in September 2022, has vehemently denied the claims.

The controversial match ended with Niemann emerging as the winner.

However, Carlsen’s accusations led to a massive legal battle between the two grandmasters, culminating in a $100 million (£79 million) lawsuit, which they settled last month.

In a recent interview on “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” Niemann opened up about the intense scrutiny he faced following the cheating allegations.

He expressed his disappointment at being accused of cheating after a significant victory, describing the experience as disheartening.

Hans Niemann also shared that he has grown as an individual over the past year and has learned important life and chess lessons from the ordeal. He maintained his innocence throughout the interview, firmly asserting that he did not cheat.

Piers Morgan went on to discuss the specific allegation that Niemann had used a remote-controlled sex toy to receive signals during the match. Niemann responded firmly, stating, “Categorically, no, of course not.”

The controversy initially erupted when Chess.com conducted an investigation into Niemann’s online chess matches and suggested that he had “likely” cheated in more than 100 games.

Niemann admitted to cheating twice in online matches on Chess.com when he was 12 and 16 years old. However, he adamantly denied cheating in the Sinquefield Cup or any in-person chess game.

In response to the allegations, Niemann filed a defamation lawsuit in October 2022 against Carlsen, Chess.com, and Hikaru Nakamura, another US grandmaster who Niemann accused of supporting Carlsen’s false cheating claims.

Last month, Chess.com reaffirmed its report on Niemann, stating that it found “no determinative evidence that he has cheated in any in-person games.” Carlsen also acknowledged and understood the report, including its statement that there is no conclusive evidence of wrongdoing by Niemann.

