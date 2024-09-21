American R&B Queen Lauryn Hill To Grace Walker Town Concert Alongside Nyashinski

American rapper Lauryn Hill will be headlining the upcoming Walker Town Concert, set to take place at Uhuru Gardens grounds, Nairobi, on 28-29 September 2024.

Johnie Walker confirmed that Hill will be headlining the concert alongside Kenyan rapper Nyashinski, official name Nyamari Ongegu.

Hill, a legendary American rapper, singer, and songwriter, rose to fame in the 1990s as a member of The Fugees before launching her critically acclaimed solo career.

Her debut album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, won numerous accolades, including five Grammy Awards, and solidified her place as a pioneering figure in hip-hop and R&B.

Hill’s socially conscious lyrics and powerful voice have earned her a global fanbase.

This year’s event marks the concerts’ 2nd anniversary of the highly anticipated event, which has becomes a staple in Nairobi’s music calendar.

Walker Town Concert has consistently brought together top African and international artists, with previous headliners including Tiwa Savage, Fally Ipupa, and TxC.

The event has gained a reputation for its dynamic performances and vibrant cultural experiences, attracting thousands of music lovers each year.