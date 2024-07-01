American Tourist Yoelle Haille Detained in Nairobi Released 

An American citizen who had been held at Nairobi’s Capitol Hill police station for two days was Sunday released, his friends and family announced.

Haile was arrested and held under unclear circumstances, with the police reportedly refusing to release him, allow bail or charge him in court.

A member of Haile’s family, Yacob Berhane, shared an update on his X account on Sunday evening thanking all who pushed for his release.

“Very happy to announce Yoeal is released and safe. Thank you everyone for all the support,” the post said.

Amnesty International Kenya is among the parties that raised concerns about Haile’s arrest.

He had been held at Capitol Hill Station, Nairobi since June 29.

In a statement on X, the rights group demanded Haille’s release, claiming a senior officer at the station had denied a bail or bond request.

“We are very concerned to hear that American citizen Yoele Haille has been held at Capitol Hill Station since yesterday 3pm,” Amnesty Kenya wrote on X.

“OCS Kanangi is denying him bond or bail despite legal representation. We call for his release.”

The reason for his arrest is yet to be known.

His friends said he was participating in the ongoing protests against proposed tax hikes when he was arrested.

Police said they had informed the US embassy of the arrest, which also pushed for his release.

CNN Journalist Larry Madowo was among those who called for Haille’s release, stating in a post on X that the American tourist had been detained for the third day without charge, in violation of Kenyan law.

“My friend Yoeal Haile, an American tourist, is still being held at the Upper Hill/Capitol Hill police station in Nairobi without charge for the 3rd day now. That’s longer than the law allows.” Larry said on X.

“Kenyan police have refused to release him, allow bail or charge him in court.”

Dozens of people have been detained in the protests amid calls for dialogue to address the demands by the protesters.

President William Ruto declined to sign the Finance Bill 2024 and urged Members of Parliament to delete all the clauses.