American’s Moving to Europe: What is the Reason Behind?

In recent years, living in Europe has become an increasingly popular trend among Americans. Countries such as Italy, Spain, and Germany offer a high quality of life, rich cultural heritage, and solid social services that make them attractive to Americans. But are these the only reasons? Of course not! We have researched the topic in detail and tried to explain the reasons behind the rising popularity of living in Europe.

Reasons for Americans Moving to Europe

Housing and cost of living

Of course, comparing housing options and the cost of living will vary depending on the cities, regions, and living standards, whether in the USA or European countries. However, we’ve tried to provide a general comparison of housing options and living costs between the USA and European countries. In many cases, living costs are lower in European countries than in major American cities. As a result, you’re more likely to find reasonably priced home options in desirable areas, each with its own unique charm and architecture.

Healthcare

One of America’s biggest problems – as is well known – is the health care system. At the heart of this problem is the lack of affordability and accessibility of healthcare facilities. The US healthcare system is funded by private insurance, coverage provided either by individuals or employers, and accessibility of healthcare services largely depends on the insurance status. For uninsured Americans, healthcare access is very limited. Even those who are covered by insurance face additional costs through copayments and deductibles. The US healthcare system is known for its extremely high costs, driven by substantial administrative expenses, expensive prescription drugs, and a profit-oriented approach.

On the other hand, in European countries, healthcare systems are regulated and managed by healthcare institutions and governments. This makes healthcare services much more systematic and accessible. The majority of European nations now offer some form of universal healthcare. Typically, governments provide a basic level of care access without controlling demand by charging individuals. However, the specific methods by which the state is involved in providing and funding healthcare vary significantly across the continent. Research shows that accessibility to healthcare is one of the major factors driving Americans to relocate to Europe.

Safety

Numerous European nations are known for having lower crime rates than the US. One factor contributing to this safety is the strict gun ownership and usage laws within the European Union. Additionally, solid social safety systems tackle the root causes of poverty, unemployment, and limited access to healthcare and education, which further helps to reduce crime.

How to Move to Europe as an American

So far, we have tried to cover the motivations of American citizens to move to Europe in general, but how and in which ways can American citizens move to Europe? In the rest of the article, we will explain this topic in detail for you.

The Cost of Relocating to Europe

Moving to Europe can be costly and varies depending on several factors. Transportation costs, such as flights, shipping, or freight, can range from $2,000 to $5,000 or more, depending on the size and location of the items. Visa and immigration fees usually range from $200 to $500. Travel costs, including flights, can be between $500 and $1,500 per person. Housing prices across Europe vary widely, but you can expect to pay at least $1,000 to $2,000 a month for a basic rent. Utilities such as electricity, gas, water, and internet usually cost between $100 and $200 per month. Health insurance and other types of insurance can add hundreds of dollars to your monthly bills. The total cost of moving can range from $5,000 to $20,000 or more, depending on factors such as the destination country, city, and the amount of items to be moved.

About the European Golden Visa Programs

A Golden Visa grants non-EU/EEA/Swiss citizens and family members a residence permit in a country by making a qualified investment. Today, many European countries offer Golden Visa programs for individuals who wish to obtain a residence permit and eventually citizenship. Golden Visa holders may have the opportunity to apply for citizenship after maintaining their residence permit for a specified period, which varies by country. In some nations, this period is five years, while in others, it may be ten years of continuous residence before becoming eligible.

Portugal, Spain, Greece and Malta are the most preferred Golden Visa countries in Europe. Investment sums and application requirements vary significantly from country to country. If you are interested in the subject and are considering life in Europe, we recommend you to do an in-depth research on the subject

