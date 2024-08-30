Amy Irving, an acclaimed American actress, has an estimated net worth of $120 million. A significant portion of her wealth stems from her divorce settlement with renowned director Steven Spielberg, to whom she was married for five years. Beyond her high-profile marriage, Irving has built a successful career in film, television, and theater, appearing in notable projects such as “Carrie,” “The Fury,” “Yentl,” “Crossing Delancey,” and “Traffic.” She also has an extensive theater background, with credits in productions like “The Country Wife,” “Amadeus,” “The Road to Mecca,” and “Broken Glass.” On television, Irving is known for her roles in series such as “Alias” and “Zero Hour.”

Early Life

Born on September 10, 1953, in Palo Alto, California, Amy Irving is the daughter of actress Priscilla Pointer and actor-director Jules Irving. She has a brother, David, who became a director and screenwriter, and a sister, Katie, who is a singer and teacher for deaf children. Irving grew up in San Francisco, where her father co-founded the Actor’s Workshop, sparking her early interest in theater. She attended the American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco before moving to New York City with her family, where her father took on the role of director at the Lincoln Center Repertory Theater. In New York, Irving attended the Professional Children’s School and later studied at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art.

Amy Irving Divorce Settlement with Steven Spielberg

A significant part of Amy Irving’s net worth comes from her divorce settlement with Steven Spielberg. The couple did not have a formal prenuptial agreement when they married. Although they reportedly signed a prenuptial agreement on a napkin, a judge later ruled it was not a legally binding document. As a result, Spielberg was ordered to pay Irving a $100 million settlement, which is still one of the largest divorce settlements in Hollywood history.

Theater Career

Amy Irving’s theater career began at a young age. She made her Broadway debut at just 12 years old with a small role in the comedy play “The Country Wife.” In 1975, she starred as Juliet in a Los Angeles Free Shakespeare Society production of “Romeo and Juliet” and reprised the role in Seattle in 1982. Between these productions, Irving took over from Jane Seymour for a nine-month stint in “Amadeus” on Broadway. She returned to Broadway in “Heartbreak House” (1983-1984) and appeared in productions such as “Blithe Spirit” and “The Glass Menagerie” in New Mexico. Toward the end of the 1980s, she performed in “Three Sisters” at the Williamstown Theatre Festival and “The Road to Mecca” off-Broadway, for which she won an Obie Award.

Throughout the 1990s, Irving appeared in plays like “The Heidi Chronicles” and Arthur Miller’s “Broken Glass.” In the 2000s, she continued her stage career with roles in “Ghosts,” “The Exonerated,” and “Celadine,” and starred in the one-woman play “A Safe Harbor for Elizabeth Bishop.” She also appeared in the American premiere of Tom Stoppard’s “The Coast of Utopia” on Broadway in 2006. Other notable credits include “The Waters of March,” “A Little Night Music,” and “We Live Here.”

Film Career

Irving made her film debut in Brian De Palma’s 1976 horror film “Carrie,” playing Sue Snell. She reunited with De Palma two years later for the supernatural thriller “The Fury.” Her subsequent films included “Voices,” “Honeysuckle Rose,” and “The Competition.” In 1983, she portrayed Hadass Vishkower in Barbra Streisand’s romantic musical “Yentl,” earning an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. Irving’s other notable films include “Micki & Maude,” her brother’s film “Rumpelstiltskin,” and “Crossing Delancey.” She also provided the singing voice of Jessica Rabbit in the classic live-action/animated film “Who Framed Roger Rabbit.”

In the 1990s, Irving appeared in several films, including “A Show of Force,” “An American Tail: Fievel Goes West” (as a voice actor), “Benefit of the Doubt,” “Carried Away,” “I’m Not Rappaport,” “Deconstructing Harry,” “The Confession,” and “The Rage: Carrie 2,” where she reprised her role as Sue Snell. In the early 2000s, she starred in “Bossa Nova” and was part of the ensemble cast in Steven Soderbergh’s crime drama “Traffic.” Later films included “Thirteen Conversations About One Thing,” “Tuck Everlasting,” “Hide and Seek,” “Adam,” and the psychological horror “Unsane.” In 2021, she appeared in Amy Koppelman’s “A Mouthful of Air.”

Television Career

Amy Irving began her television career in the mid-1970s with guest appearances on shows such as “The Rookies,” “Police Woman,” and “Happy Days.” She starred in several television films, including “James Dean,” “Dynasty,” “Panache,” and “I’m a Fool,” and appeared in the war drama miniseries “Once an Eagle.” In the 1980s, she starred in the miniseries “The Far Pavilions” and the television film “Anastasia: The Mystery of Anna.” In the 1990s, she co-hosted the 48th Annual Tony Awards and appeared in “Spin City.” In the 2000s, Irving played a recurring role as Emily Sloane on the action series “Alias” from 2002 to 2005. She later had guest roles on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” “House,” “The Good Wife,” and “The Affair,” and a recurring role on “Zero Hour.”

Personal Life

Amy Irving’s personal life has been closely watched, particularly due to her high-profile marriage to Steven Spielberg from 1985 to 1989. The couple, who originally dated from 1976 to 1980, had one son, Max, before their divorce. Following her split from Spielberg, Irving married Brazilian director Bruno Barreto in 1996, with whom she had been in a relationship since 1990. They welcomed a son, Gabriel, the same year but divorced in 2005. In 2007, Irving married documentary filmmaker Kenneth Bowser Jr.

Real Estate Investments

Amy Irving has also invested in real estate. In November 2015, she purchased an apartment at 75 Central Park West in New York City for $9 million.

