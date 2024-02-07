fbpx
    2 Mins Read
    Andre 3000, the American artist, boasts a net worth of $35 million, carving his name in the annals of music history as one half of the legendary duo Outkast alongside Big Boi. His prowess spans across rap, singing, songwriting, production, acting, and entrepreneurship, earning him accolades as one of the greatest rappers of all time.

    Andre 3000 net worth $35 Million
    Date of Birth May 27, 1975
    Place of Birth Atlanta, Georgia
    Nationality American
    Profession Actor, Musician, Television producer, Dancer, Composer, Record producer, Voice Actor, Rapper, Singer-songwriter, Entrepreneur

    Early Life

    Born Andre Lauren Benjamin on May 27, 1975, in Atlanta, Georgia, Andre was raised by his single mother amidst various locales in Georgia. His partnership with Antwan Patton, aka Big Boi, blossomed during their high school years, laying the foundation for Outkast’s iconic journey.

    Andre 3000 Music Career

    Outkast’s meteoric rise commenced with their debut album “Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik” in 1994, marking the inception of Andre 3000’s legendary status. Subsequent albums like “ATLiens” and “Aquemini” showcased the duo’s evolution, pioneering innovative sounds and lyrical prowess.

    Solo Ventures

    Andre 3000’s solo ventures witnessed a fusion of genres, epitomized by the chart-topping success of tracks like “Hey Ya!” and “Roses” from the album “Speakerboxxx/The Love Below.”

    His musical experimentation transcended hip-hop norms, embracing funk, jazz, and alternative influences.

    Andre 3000 Business

    Beyond music, Andre 3000’s entrepreneurial spirit shone through with the launch of his fashion line, Benjamin Bixby, in 2008. Infused with varsity aesthetics and 1930s charm, the line reflected his eclectic style and creative vision.

    Andre 3000 Movies

    Andre 3000’s artistic journey extended to the silver screen, with notable roles in films like “Be Cool,” “Idlewild,” and “All Is By My Side,” where he portrayed Jimi Hendrix. His foray into voice acting and production further solidified his versatility and creative repertoire.

    Andre 3000 Wife

    Andre 3000’s personal life, marked by a relationship with singer-songwriter Erykah Badu, influenced his artistic endeavors, culminating in hits like “Ms. Jackson.” The couple’s son is Seven Sirius.

    Andre 3000 net worth is $35 million. Top of Form

     

    Amanda Nunes Net Worth

