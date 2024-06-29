Andrew Cuomo Siblings: A Look at the Politician’s Family Tree

Andrew Cuomo is an American politician who served as the 56th governor of New York from 2011 to 2021.

During his time in office, he enacted progressive policies such as marriage equality, codifying Roe v. Wade into state law and implementing the nation’s strongest gun violence prevention laws.

However, in 2020 Cuomo faced numerous allegations of sexual misconduct, which led to an investigation by the New York Attorney General that found he had sexually harassed at least 11 women.

Following the release of this report, he resigned from office in August 2021.

Since his resignation, Cuomo has taken steps to return to public life, launching a weekly podcast and forming a political action committee.

He has also criticized President Biden over issues at the Mexican border and migrants being displaced.

Siblings

Andrew has three siblings.

His younger brother, Chris Cuomo, worked as a television news anchor for CNN from 2013 to 2021.

Chris faced his own controversies related to advising his brother during the sexual harassment allegations against Andrew.

Andrew’s older sister, Maria Cuomo Cole, is a philanthropist and documentary film producer who is married to fashion designer Kenneth Cole.

The youngest Cuomo sibling is Margaret, a radiologist and author who has written books on cancer prevention and healthy living.

The Cuomo family has long been prominent in New York politics, with Andrew and Chris Cuomo both serving as high-profile public figures.

The siblings have at times faced scrutiny for their interactions and relationships, particularly during the final years of Andrew’s governorship.

Career

Cuomo began his career in the 1980s, working as an assistant district attorney and founding a non-profit organization to help the homeless.

He gained a reputation as a tough, effective advocate. In 2006, Cuomo was elected New York Attorney General, a position he held until 2010.

As AG, he took on high-profile cases against Wall Street banks and predatory lenders. This helped raise his profile statewide.

Cuomo was elected governor in 2010 and took office in January 2011. He would go on to win re-election in 2014 and 2018.

As governor, Cuomo enacted a number of progressive policies, including legalizing same-sex marriage, passing the NY SAFE Act as one of the nation’s strictest gun control laws, raising the minimum wage to $15/hour, implementing paid family leave and codifying abortion rights from Roe v. Wade into state law.

Cuomo also responded to major crises like Superstorm Sandy and the COVID-19 pandemic, with his daily press briefings during the early days of COVID making him a national figure.

However, in 2020 Cuomo faced allegations of sexual misconduct from multiple women.

An investigation by the NY Attorney General found he had sexually harassed at least 11 women.

Facing impeachment, Cuomo resigned as governor in August 2021. Despite his many accomplishments, Cuomo’s career ended in disgrace.

The sexual harassment scandal permanently tarnished his legacy and political future. He remains a controversial figure in New York politics.

Personal life

Cuomo has been married once and has three daughters. Cuomo was married to Kerry Kennedy, the daughter of Robert F. Kennedy, from 1990 to 2005.

Cuomo has three daughters with Kerry Kennedy: Cara Cuomo (born 1995), Mariah Cuomo (born 1995), and Michaela Cuomo (born 1997).

After his divorce from Kerry Kennedy in 2005, Cuomo did not remarry.

He has maintained a relatively private personal life in recent years, keeping his romantic relationships out of the public eye.

Cuomo’s three daughters have generally stayed out of the spotlight as well, though they have occasionally made public appearances with their father over the years.

The family faced intense scrutiny during the final years of Cuomo’s governorship due to the sexual harassment allegations against him.