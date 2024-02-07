Andrew Lincoln’s Net Worth

Andrew Lincoln, the accomplished English actor, boasts a remarkable net worth of $30 million. While he is widely recognized for his iconic portrayal of Rick Grimes in AMC’s “The Walking Dead,” Lincoln’s career spans a diverse range of television shows and films. His exceptional talent and dedication have earned him numerous awards and accolades, solidifying his status as one of the most esteemed actors in the industry.

Early Life

Born Andrew James Clutterbuck on September 14, 1973, in London, England, Lincoln’s journey to stardom began with a passion for acting cultivated during his formative years. Adopting the stage name “Andrew Lincoln,” he honed his craft at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, laying the foundation for a prolific career in the entertainment industry.

Rise to Prominence

Lincoln’s breakout role came with the British sitcom “Drop the Dead Monkey,” setting the stage for a series of notable performances in acclaimed television series such as “This Life,” “The Woman in White,” and “Teachers.” His ability to seamlessly transition between comedic and dramatic roles showcased his versatility as an actor, earning him widespread acclaim and recognition.

Andrew Lincoln Movies

As Lincoln’s career flourished, he ventured into the realm of Hollywood, captivating audiences with memorable performances in films like “Love Actually” and “Heartbreaker.”

However, it was his role in “The Walking Dead” as the resilient survivor Rick Grimes that catapulted him to global superstardom, cementing his place as a household name in the entertainment industry.

The Walking Dead

Lincoln’s portrayal of Rick Grimes in “The Walking Dead” captivated audiences worldwide, making the series a cultural phenomenon. Despite departing the show in 2018, his impact endured, with plans for a trilogy of feature-length films based on the iconic series, ensuring his legacy within the franchise.

How Much Did Andrew Lincoln Earn from “The Walking Dead”?

During his tenure on “The Walking Dead,” Lincoln commanded an impressive salary of $650,000 per episode, solidifying his status as one of the highest-paid actors on television. His departure from the show paved the way for co-star Norman Reedus to earn $1 million per episode, further highlighting Lincoln’s influence and contributions to the series.

Personal Life

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Lincoln finds fulfillment in his personal life, sharing a loving partnership with wife Gael Anderson and raising their two children.

Andrew Lincoln Net Worth

