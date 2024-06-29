Andrew McCarthy Siblings: Get to Know Meg and Kathy McCarthy

Andrew McCarthy is an American actor, travel writer and television director.

He is best known as a member of the Brat Pack, with roles in popular 1980s films such as St. Elmo’s Fire, Pretty in Pink, Less than Zero and Weekend at Bernie’s.

In addition to his acting career, McCarthy has had a successful second career as a travel writer, contributing to publications like National Geographic Traveler, Travel+Leisure and The New York Times.

He has won several awards for his travel writing, including being named Travel Journalist of the Year by the Society of American Travel Writers in 2010.

McCarthy has also directed episodes of several TV shows, including Orange Is the New Black, The Blacklist and Good Girls.

Siblings

Andrew has two siblings.

Andrew’s older sister is named Kathy McCarthy, though not much is publicly known about her.

His younger sister is Meg McCarthy, who is also an actress and has appeared in films and TV shows like Gilmore Girls, Desperate Housewives and The Sopranos.

Andrew McCarthy was born in Westfield, New Jersey in 1962 and grew up in a Catholic family with his two sisters, Kathy and Meg.

Career

McCarthy has had a successful career spanning acting, directing, and travel writing.

He rose to fame in the 1980s as part of the Brat Pack, starring in iconic films like St. Elmo’s Fire, Pretty in Pink, Less Than Zero and Weekend at Bernie’s.

Since the mid-2000s, McCarthy has had a second career as an award-winning travel writer, contributing to publications like National Geographic Traveler, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and more.

He was named Travel Journalist of the Year by the Society of American Travel Writers in 2010.

McCarthy has directed nearly 100 hours of television, including episodes of shows like The Blacklist, Orange Is the New Black, The Sinner and New Amsterdam.

He has published two memoirs – Brat: An ’80s Story in 2021 about his 80s acting career and Walking with Sam in 2023 about walking the Camino de Santiago with his son.

McCarthy continues to act in films and TV shows while also pursuing his writing and directing work.

He has maintained a successful multi-faceted career in the entertainment industry for over 40 years.

Awards and accolades

McCarthy has received several notable awards and accolades throughout his career.

He was named Travel Journalist of the Year by the Society of American Travel Writers in 2010.

McCarthy has won six Lowell Thomas awards for his travel writing.

His travel memoir The Longest Way Home was named one of the Best Books of 2012 by the Financial Times of London.

In 2017, his young adult novel Just Fly Away became a New York Times bestseller.

While he has not won any major acting awards like Oscars or Emmys, McCarthy was ranked #40 on VH1’s 100 Greatest Teen Stars of all-time list and was part of the acclaimed Brat Pack group of young actors in the 1980s who starred in iconic films like St. Elmo’s Fire, Pretty in Pink and Less Than Zero.