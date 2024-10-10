Andrew Yang Net Worth

Andrew Yang, an American entrepreneur, philanthropist, author, lawyer, and politician, has a net worth of approximately $600,000. He gained widespread recognition during the 2020 U.S. Presidential campaign, where he ran as a Democratic candidate advocating for Universal Basic Income, a policy he termed the “Freedom Dividend.” His supporters, who affectionately dubbed themselves “The Yang Gang,” helped bring his progressive ideas to a broader audience.

Early Life

Andrew M. Yang was born on January 13, 1975, in Schenectady, New York, and raised in Westchester County. His parents, immigrants from Taiwan, met while studying at the University of California, Berkeley. Growing up, Yang had a passion for activities such as Dungeons & Dragons, tennis, and piano. However, his time at school was challenging due to bullying, particularly as one of the few Asian students. Despite these difficulties, Yang excelled academically, skipping a grade and attending the elite Phillips Exeter Academy.

After graduating high school in 1992, Yang attended Brown University, where he studied economics and political science. He later enrolled at Columbia Law School, earning his degree in 1999.

Career

After law school, Yang started his career as a corporate attorney in Manhattan. However, finding the work unfulfilling, he quickly transitioned to entrepreneurship. In 2000, he founded Stargiving, a celebrity-focused charitable fundraising website, but it became a casualty of the dot-com bubble burst.

From 2002 to 2005, Yang served as Vice President at a healthcare startup. He then joined Manhattan Prep, a test preparation company focused on the GMAT, and by 2006, he became its CEO. Under Yang’s leadership, the company expanded significantly, growing from five to 69 locations. Manhattan Prep’s success attracted the attention of Kaplan, Inc., which acquired the company in 2009. Yang left the organization in 2012.

Venture for America

In 2011, Andrew Yang founded Venture for America (VFA), a nonprofit designed to foster entrepreneurship and economic opportunity in struggling American cities. The program offered top graduates two-year fellowships to work with startups in cities like Detroit, Cleveland, and Baltimore, aiming to steer talent away from traditional corporate jobs in major cities. VFA quickly expanded, and by 2017, it had programs in over 20 cities, including Atlanta, Denver, and Nashville.

Yang stepped down from his role as CEO of VFA in 2017 to focus on his budding political career.

Political Career and 2020 Presidential Campaign

Andrew Yang entered the political spotlight in 2017 when he announced his candidacy for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. His platform was largely centered around the idea of Universal Basic Income (UBI), which he proposed as a solution to job displacement due to automation and economic instability. Yang’s “Freedom Dividend” aimed to provide $1,000 per month to every American adult.

Yang’s campaign gained significant traction online, where his internet-savvy supporters, the “Yang Gang,” pushed his message across platforms like Twitter, Reddit, and Instagram. His unique approach and campaign slogans like “Humanity First” and “Make America Think Harder” (MATH) resonated with many voters. High-profile endorsements from figures such as Tesla CEO Elon Musk, actor Donald Glover, and comedian Dave Chappelle further elevated his visibility.

Despite his eventual exit from the race, Yang’s influence on the national political conversation was profound, particularly in sparking debates around UBI and the future of work.

Personal Life

In 2011, Andrew Yang married Evelyn Lu, and the couple has two sons, one of whom is autistic. Yang describes himself as spiritual and is a member of the Reformed Church of New Paltz. In interviews, Yang has cited Theodore Roosevelt as his favorite president and revealed that he is the godfather to Roosevelt’s great-granddaughter.

Andrew Yang Net Worth

