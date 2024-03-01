Angela Simmons Siblings: A Look Inside the Simmons Family

Angela Simmons is a multi-talented individual known for her work as a producer, actress and entrepreneur.

She was born on September 18, 1987, in Hollis, Queens, New York City, New York, USA.

Angela is best known for her roles in Pressure Makes Diamonds, Just Angela and Growing Up Hip Hop.

She is also a shoe designer, celebrity entrepreneur, and a mother.

Angela has a background in fashion, having attended the Fashion Institute of Technology before dropping out to focus on her career.

She has appeared in various reality TV shows and series, including Run’s House, The Game and Daddy’s Girls.

Angela is also an advocate for animal rights and has a vegetarian diet.

Siblings

Angela has five siblings. Her siblings include Vanessa Simmons, Joseph “Jojo” Simmons Jr, Daniel “Diggy” Simmons III, Russell “Russy” Simmons II and Miley Justine Simmons.

Vanessa is an American television personality and actress known for her appearances in various TV shows and films.

Vanessa, born on August 5, 1983, is an American television personality and actress known for her roles in various TV shows and films.

She gained popularity through the MTV reality show, Run’s House, where her family was featured.

Vanessa is the older sister of Angela Simmons and has been involved in projects like Boogie Town, Dysfunctional Friends and Project Runway: Threads.

Apart from her acting career, she is also an entrepreneur, business mogul and fashion designer.

Vanessa attended St. John’s University and has appeared in a variety of films and television shows.

She is known for her work in projects such as Speed-Dating, Worst. Prom. Ever., Dysfunctional Friends and many more.

Vanessa is also a designer for the shoe brand Pastry, alongside her sister Angela Simmons.

In her personal life, Vanessa has a daughter with her long-time boyfriend, Michael Wayans, born in 2014.

She continues to be active in the entertainment industry, appearing in TV shows like Growing Up Hip Hop and Monogamy, showcasing her versatility as both a performer and entrepreneur.

Angela Simmons career and entrepreneurship

Angela has successfully navigated various roles in the entertainment industry, starting with her appearance in the reality TV show, Run’s House, in 2005.

She later became the editor of Angela’s Rundown, a fashion magazine for teenagers.

Angela ventured into entrepreneurship by launching her shoe line called Pastry footwear and later expanded into fashion accessories and lifestyle brands like ANGELA I AM and Foofi and Bella.

Her career continued to flourish with appearances in shows like Daddy’s Girls, Growing Up Hip Hop and The Real.

Angela is not only an actress but also a successful businesswoman with ventures that inspire female entrepreneurs.

Animal advocacy

Aside from her professional endeavors, Angela is known for her advocacy for animal rights, being a vegetarian due to her love for animals.

She has collaborated with PETA to raise awareness about animal cruelty.

Despite facing personal challenges like the tragic passing of her fiancé Sutton Tennyson in 2018, Angela remains resilient and continues to excel in her career.

Her dedication to philanthropy and charitable causes further showcases her commitment to making a positive impact beyond the entertainment industry.