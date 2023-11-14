Businesswoman Ann Njoroge Narrates Events Leading to Alleged Abduction

Businesswoman Ann Njeri Njoroge has recounted events that led to her disappearance over the weekend.

Speaking on Tuesday outside a Mombasa court, Ann said she was brought to Karura forest, Kiambu county, by unknown individuals.

Her lawyer, Cliff Ombeta said the businesswoman was kept in a house in the middle of the forest after her relatives were asked to leave by officers.

“The last person she was with and relatives were asked to leave the premises. She was then kept in a house in the middle of Karura forest,” Ombeta said.

The unknown people, Ombeta said, threatened Ann’s life if she failed to withdraw her claim to the Sh17 billion oil.

“The government has stolen this fuel. It was not theirs but they have put it in their pipelines,” said the city lawyer.

Ombeta also noted that Ann was abandoned in Nyayo, Embakasi on Monday.

“She was kept in one room, attached to chains. She had to ask for permission to help herself. For two days, she was threatened,” he said.

“The threats to kill her, were real.”

Ann told the media that on the way to the undisclosed location, she begged for her life. She was also informed that she had sold her oil to another company, a claim she says is false.

“I went to record a statement at the DCI after being informed I had sold my oil to another company, which was false. When I was there, I was put into a vehicle and escorted to another place where I was locked up,” she said.

She also revealed that the officers demanded that she alters her statement. She also told reporters that documents showing ownership of the oil are legit as opposed to Kenya Ports Authority’s earlier statements.

“I have not forged any documents; all documents linked to my business are legit.”