Anna Faris Net Worth

Anna Faris, the versatile American actress, comedian, and singer, boasts a commendable net worth of $30 million. With a career spanning diverse genres and mediums, Faris has captivated audiences with her comedic prowess and charismatic performances.

Early Life

Born on November 29, 1976, in Baltimore, Maryland, Faris’ passion for acting was ignited at an early age. After honing her skills in community theater, she embarked on her professional journey, making her mark on the entertainment industry with her innate talent and dedication.

Anna Faris Movies and TV Shows

Faris catapulted to stardom with her breakout role in the horror-comedy parody “Scary Movie” (2000), garnering critical acclaim and commercial success. Her comedic genius shone through in subsequent films such as “The Hot Chick,” “Lost in Translation,” and “The House Bunny,” solidifying her status as a comedic powerhouse.

In 2013, Faris ventured into television with her starring role in the CBS sitcom “Mom,” showcasing her versatility and comedic chops on the small screen.

With over 122 episodes filmed by January 2019, the show achieved syndication status, further enhancing Faris’ career trajectory.

Anna Faris Salary

Faris’ stellar performances on “Mom” were complemented by her impressive salary, which started at $125,000 per episode and later surged to $200,000 per episode. Her enduring success in both film and television underscored her financial acumen and professional prowess.

Personal Life

Faris’ personal life has been marked by ups and downs, including her marriage to actor Ben Indra, which ended in divorce in 2008. Subsequent to her divorce, Faris found love again with actor Chris Pratt, with whom she shares a son named Jack. Despite their separation in 2017, Faris has remained resilient, embracing new beginnings with cinematographer Michael Barrett, to whom she became engaged in 2020.

Empowerment

Faris’ candid exploration of her personal experiences, including her decision to undergo cosmetic surgery, reflects her commitment to authenticity and self-empowerment. Her memoir “Unqualified” (2017) serves as a testament to her journey of self-discovery and resilience in the face of life’s challenges.

