Anne Hart, Former West End Star And Widow Of Ronnie Corbett, Passes Away At 90

Anne Hart, the celebrated former West End musical star who was married to renowned comedian Ronnie Corbett for five decades, has passed away at the age of 90.

Her family confirmed her peaceful passing, which occurred in the early hours of Sunday at their residence in Scotland.

Anne had recently received medical treatment in the hospital for a hip fracture sustained during a fall at their family estate in East Lothian.

Her daughter, the accomplished actress Sophie Corbett, described her mother as “an amazing woman” and expressed the family’s profound love and enduring sorrow.

Anne Hart is survived by her daughters, Emma and Sophie Corbett, as well as her four grandchildren, Tom, Tilly, Dylan, and Billy.

They intend to bring her back to Addington, near Croydon, which was the family’s residence when her husband Ronnie Corbett was still alive.

Anne Hart’s theatrical career took flight in her twenties when she became the leading lady in stage productions like “Clown Jewels” and “Young in Heart,” collaborating with the famous comedy troupe The Crazy Gang.

Her life took an extraordinary turn when she crossed paths with Ronnie Corbett in the late 1950s. At the time, he was an emerging comedian, and she was actively involved in late-night revues at Danny La Rue’s club in Hanover Square.

The couple faced an early tragedy when their first child, Andrew, was born with a heart defect and lived for just six weeks.

However, they continued to build their family, welcoming two daughters and eventually enjoying the presence of four grandchildren.

Ronnie Corbett, the legendary comedian known for his remarkable partnership with Ronnie Barker in the BBC comedy sketch show “The Two Ronnies,” was Anne’s beloved husband.

Tragically, he passed away at the age of 85 in 2016, after being diagnosed with a suspected form of motor neurone disease.