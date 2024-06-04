Annie Potts Siblings: The Inspiring Story of the Potts Siblings

Annie Potts is an American film, television, and stage actress known for her roles in popular 1980s films such as Ghostbusters and Pretty in Pink.

She made her film debut in the 1978 comedy Corvette Summer, for which she was nominated for a Golden Globe.

Potts is also known for voicing the character Bo Peep in the Toy Story animated film franchise.

She played the role of Mary Jo Jackson Shively on the CBS sitcom Designing Women from 1986 to 1993.

Throughout her career, she has been nominated for various awards, including a Primetime Emmy and Screen Actors Guild Awards, for her television work.

In 2017, Potts was cast as Meemaw, Sheldon’s grandmother, in the CBS sitcom Young Sheldon.

She has had a long and successful career in film, television, and stage acting spanning over four decades.

Siblings

Annie has several siblings, including her older sister Elizabeth Potts, who was born in 1944 and is currently 80 years old.

Her older brother Stewart Potts was born in 1946 and is currently 78 years old.

Annie’s younger sister Ann Potts was born in 1951 and is currently 73 years old.

She also has two other siblings whose names are not publicly known, and they are likely younger than Annie, who was born in 1952.

Additionally, Annie’s older sister Mary Eleanor Hovious was born in 1942 and is currently 82 years old.

She has two other siblings whose names are not publicly known, and they are likely younger than Annie, who was born in 1952.

Career

Potts has had a long and successful career in film, television, and stage acting spanning over four decades.

She made her film debut in the 1978 comedy Corvette Summer, for which she was nominated for a Golden Globe.

Potts is also known for voicing the character Bo Peep in the Toy Story animated film franchise.

She played the role of Mary Jo Jackson Shively on the CBS sitcom Designing Women from 1986 to 1993.

Potts was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award in 1994 for her role as Dana Palladino on the CBS sitcom, Love & War.

In 2017, she was cast as Meemaw, Sheldon’s grandmother, in the CBS sitcom Young Sheldon.

Also Read: Bob Einstein Siblings: All About Albert and Clifford Einstein

Potts has appeared in two films selected for the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress as being “culturally, historically or aesthetically” significant: Ghostbusters and Toy Story.

Throughout her career, she has been nominated for various awards, including a Golden Globe, Genie Award, and Screen Actors Guild Awards.

In 2009, Potts made her Broadway debut in the Tony Award–winning play God of Carnage and in 2013 she appeared in her first Broadway musical, Pippin.

Awards and accolades

Potts has received numerous awards and accolades throughout her career.

She has been nominated for several prestigious awards, including Emmy, Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Potts was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for New Star of the Year – Actress for her role in the 1978 film, Corvette Summer, and for her role in the TV series, Love & War, in 1994.

Potts was also nominated for an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in the TV series Love & War in 1994.

Additionally, she was nominated for two Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for her role in the TV series, Any Day Now, in 1998 and 1999.

Potts has won a Genie Award for Best Performance by a Foreign Actress for her role in the film, Heartaches, in 1982 and was nominated for another Genie Award for her role in the film, Telegraph Days, in 2007.

She has also won an Audie Award for Solo Narration-Female for her narration of Larry McMurtry’s Telegraph Days in 2007.

Potts made her Broadway debut in the Tony Award-winning play God of Carnage in 2009 and later starred in the Broadway musical Pippin in 2014.

Potts has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, commemorating her contributions to the entertainment industry.

She has also received lifetime achievement awards for her outstanding contributions to the entertainment industry.

These awards and accolades demonstrate Potts’ exceptional talent and dedication to her craft, as well as her enduring impact on the entertainment industry.