Another Woman Accuses Diddy Of Sexual Assault

A new legal case has been filed against rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs, by April Lampros, who said she had “four terrifying sexual encounters” from the mid-1990s to the early-2000s.

The documents, filed on Thursday at the Supreme Court of the State of New York, state she met him in 1994, when she was a student at New York’s Fashion Institute of Technology.

The lawsuit accuses Mr Combs of battery, assault, sexual assault, negligent infliction of emotional distress and gender-motivated violence.

BBC News has contacted Mr Combs for comment.

Job as an intern

The documents also contain claims that the “plaintiff has suffered and continues to suffer harm, including physical injury, severe emotional distress, humiliation, anxiety, and other consequential damages for which she is entitled to an award of monetary damages and other relief”.

Ms Lampros was an intern at Arista Records, and the documents say the company “negligently deemed Mr Combs was fit to be in a position of authority… and/or that Mr Combs would not commit acts of sexual assault; and/or that Mr Combs would not injure others”.

Bad Boy Records, Arista Records and Sony Entertainment are listed as defendants, and BBC News has contacted them all for comment.

The documents also contain claims that around a couple of years ago. Ms Lampros was told that “a video of her and Sean Combs having sex” had been recorded by him “without her knowing”.

It said he “showed it to multiple people”.

‘Recovering from my past’

On Thursday, singer Cassie posted her first statement since video emerged showing Combs attacking her.

The star, whose full name is Casandra Ventura, said domestic violence “broke me down to someone I never thought I would become”.

The video of the attack in 2016 was released last week by CNN. Ms Ventura had alleged her ex-boyfriend and producer assaulted her in a legal action last year.

The rapper apologised at the weekend, commenting in an Instagram video: “I was disgusted when I did it. I’m disgusted now.”

Ms Ventura said: “Domestic Violence is THE issue. It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become. With a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from my past.”

Combs’ homes raided

Earlier this week, a model accused Combs of drugging and sexually assaulting her in 2003, the latest in a string of allegations against the rapper and businessman.

Crystal McKinney said in a lawsuit that Mr Combs invited her to his New York studio and plied her with alcohol and marijuana until she became intoxicated.

At the time, BBC News asked representatives of Mr Combs for comment.

Last month, federal authorities raided his homes in Los Angeles and Miami, Florida, in a federal human trafficking investigation.

