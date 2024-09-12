Ansel Elgort Siblings: All About Sophie and Warren

Ansel Elgort is an American actor and singer.

He is the son of fashion photographer Arthur Elgort and opera director Grethe Barrett Holby, which cultivated his artistic inclinations from a young age.

Elgort is of Russian-Jewish and Norwegian descent, with a notable family history, including a grandmother who was involved in the Norwegian resistance during World War II.

He began his acting career in the horror film Carrie and gained fame for his roles in The Fault in Our Stars as Augustus Waters and in the Divergent series.

Siblings

Ansel Elgort has two older siblings, namely Sophie and Warren.

Sophie Elgort is Ansel’s older sister and a professional fashion photographer based in New York City.

She has made a name for herself in the industry, working with various high-profile clients and being featured in prominent fashion magazines such as Vogue, Elle, and Harper’s Bazaar.

Known for her vibrant and dynamic photography, Sophie captures the essence of her subjects in unique and creative ways.

Warren Elgort, Ansel’s older brother, is a cinematographer responsible for the visual aspects of film production, including lighting, camera work, and shot composition.

He has worked on various independent films and projects, contributing to the visual storytelling of the films he has been involved in.

Warren’s work emphasizes creativity and innovation in cinematography, showcasing his talent in the film industry.

Career

Elgort began his professional acting career on stage, appearing in Matt Charman’s play Regrets off-Broadway in 2012.

He made his film debut in the 2013 horror remake Carrie, where he played the role of Tommy Ross.

However, it was in 2014 that Elgort gained wider recognition for his performances in two major films: Divergent and The Fault in Our Stars.

In Divergent, he portrayed Caleb Prior, the brother of the main character, while in the romantic drama The Fault in Our Stars, he starred opposite Shailene Woodley as Augustus Waters, a teenage cancer patient.

This role resonated with audiences and showcased his ability to convey deep emotional experiences.

Elgort reprised his role as Caleb in the sequels The Divergent Series: Insurgent and The Divergent Series: Allegiant

He also made a cameo appearance in the 2015 film Paper Towns, which was based on the novel by John Green.

In 2017, Elgort took on the title role in Edgar Wright’s action thriller Baby Driver, a performance that earned him critical acclaim and a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.

His filmography continues to expand with notable roles in Jonathan, Billionaire Boys Club, where he played Joe Hunt, and The Goldfinch, in which he portrayed Adult Theo Decker.

In addition to his acting career, Elgort has pursued music, producing electronic dance music under the name Ansølo.

Awards and accolades

Elgort has received numerous awards and nominations throughout his career, reflecting his impact in the film industry.

He has won 10 awards and received 17 nominations across various prestigious platforms.

Among his notable nominations, Elgort was recognized by the Critics Choice Awards in 2015 for Best Young Actor/Actress.

He garnered a Golden Globe nomination in 2018 for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for his role in Baby Driver.

Additionally, he received multiple nominations at the MTV Movie + TV Awards, including Best Performance in a Movie and Breakthrough Performance in 2018, as well as several nominations in 2015 for his performances in The Fault in Our Stars and Divergent.

Elgort has also been acknowledged at the Teen Choice Awards, winning several awards in 2014, including Choice Movie: Breakout Star and Choice Movie: Chemistry, shared with Shailene Woodley.