Anthony Scaramucci Siblings: A Look at the Financier’s Siblings Squad

Anthony Scaramucci is an American financier who briefly served as the White House Director of Communications from July 21 to July 31, 2017.

He worked at Goldman Sachs’s investment banking, equities, and private wealth management divisions between 1989 and 1996.

After leaving Goldman Sachs, Scaramucci founded Oscar Capital Management, and in 2005, he founded the investment firm SkyBridge Capital.

He was appointed White House Communications Director, but days into the job, he provoked controversy after launching a strongly worded attack on members of the Trump administration.

Ten days after his appointment, Scaramucci was dismissed by President Donald Trump, at the recommendation of the new White House Chief of Staff, John F. Kelly.

Siblings

Anthony has three siblings.

His older brother is David Scaramucci, who is the founder and CEO of Skybridge Alternatives (SALT) Conference.

Anthony’s sister, Mary Scaramucci, works in the financial industry.

His younger sister is Grace Scaramucci, who also works in the financial industry.

The Scaramucci family is of Italian descent, with their ancestors immigrating to the United States from Italy.

Anthony, David, Mary and Grace were all born and raised in Long Island, New York.

While Anthony gained significant public attention for his brief tenure in the Trump administration, his siblings have largely maintained lower profiles, focusing on their respective careers in the financial sector.

Career

Scaramucci began his career at Goldman Sachs in 1989, working in the investment banking, equities, and private wealth management divisions over a 7-year period.

This experience laid the foundation for his future success in the financial industry.

Also Read: Lauren Lapkus Siblings: Get to Know Julian Lapkus

After leaving Goldman Sachs in 1996, Scaramucci co-founded the hedge fund firm Oscar Capital Management.

He later sold Oscar Capital to Neuberger Berman in 2001.

In 2005, Scaramucci founded his own investment firm, SkyBridge Capital, which became known for hosting the annual SALT hedge fund conference.

Alongside his finance work, he developed a media presence, serving as a contributor to CNBC and co-hosting the show, Wall Street Week, on Fox Business.

Scaramucci also authored several books on finance and investing.

His most high-profile role came in July 2017 when he was appointed as White House Communications Director under President Donald Trump.

However, Scaramucci’s tenure was short-lived, as he was dismissed just 10 days later after giving an explosive interview criticizing other administration officials.

Since leaving the Trump administration, he has been critical of the former president and has voiced support for Joe Biden in the 2020 and 2024 elections.

Scaramucci has remained active in the financial industry and media, continuing to participate in the SALT conference and provide commentary on economic and political issues.

Personal life

In 1988, Scaramucci married Deidre Ball, a former vice president of investor relations at SkyBridge Capital.

They have three children together, namely Anthony Scaramucci Jr., Amelia Scaramucci, and Nicholas Scaramucci. Scaramucci and Ball divorced in 2017.

Shortly after his divorce from Deidre Ball, Scaramucci married Deirdre Bialo-Padin in 2017.

Bialo-Padin is an attorney and former investment banker. Together, Scaramucci and Bialo-Padin have one child – James Scaramucci.

Scaramucci has four children – three with his first wife Deidre Ball, and one with his current wife Deirdre Bialo-Padin.

His personal life has been the subject of some media attention, particularly around the time of his brief tenure in the Trump White House in 2017.