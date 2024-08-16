Aoko Otieno Arrested Over Controversial Posts Online 

Social media personality Scophine Aoko Otieno was Friday arrested and detained over a number of posts she has made.

Aoko was picked up from her house in the city by police who took her to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations for grilling.

This followed a number of complaints lodged with the police over her posts.

She has of late touched on many people in her posts some who are in power.

Her handler said she was taken to custody and denied cash bail.

“This is Aoko’s aide. She was arrested this morning & has been detained. They have also denied her legal counsel,” said a post from her X account.

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino said Aoko was detained at Muthaiga police cells ahead of planned arraignment.

“I went to see @AokoOtieno_ maverick today at @DCI_Kenya headquarters.The charge on her is vexatious,frivolous,fickle and limping.”

“The Dci is on a fishing expedition.#FreeAoko She’s being held at Muthaiga Police Station and they have refused to admit her on bail which is her constitutional right,” he said in a post.

The news spread online with some users propelling #FreeAoko hashtag while calling for her release.

Police said she will be charged in court and that there was a valid complaint.

No details were available immediately on the complainant.

Aoko who is a former journalist with the Standard has been controversial in her posts on social media. She has made wild allegations on many people who have chosen to be mum.