The Court of Appeal has overturned an order directing the appointment of Dr Peter Mburu Ng’ang’a as Chief Land Registrar, ruling that the decision rests with the Public Service Commission (PSC).

The appellate court, however, upheld the nullification of David Nyambaso Nyandoro’s appointment, finding that the commission had acted unlawfully when it withdrew Mburu’s selection without giving him an opportunity to respond to adverse information received from the National Intelligence Service (NIS).

In a judgment delivered by Justices D.K. Musinga, W. Karanja and P. Lilan, the court held that the Employment and Labour Relations Court (ELRC) exceeded its jurisdiction when it directed the PSC to appoint Mburu instead of Nyandoro.

The judges said the order effectively transferred the commission’s constitutional responsibility to the court.

“The court below should not have issued the order directing the appointment of the 10th respondent, as that amounted to usurpation of the constitutional role and mandate of PSC,” the judges ruled.

The dispute arose in March 2023 when the PSC advertised the position of Chief Land Registrar. Following interviews conducted in September that year, Mburu emerged as the top candidate.

On September 28, 2023, the commission’s board resolved to appoint him, placing Nyandoro and Sarah Chelimo Maina on a reserve list.

However, later that day, the PSC said it received verbal adverse information from the NIS concerning Mburu. The commission subsequently recalled his appointment letter, reversed its decision and appointed Nyandoro from the reserve list.

The decision triggered three constitutional petitions challenging the process.

In May 2024, Justice Bryam Ongaya nullified Nyandoro’s appointment, finding that the PSC had acted unlawfully in rescinding Mburu’s selection.

The judge held that the commission’s decision was void and that its appointment powers had been exhausted after communicating its decision to the Principal Secretary.

Nyandoro challenged the ruling at the Court of Appeal, arguing that the trial court had interfered with the PSC’s constitutional mandate and violated his right to a fair hearing.

The appellate court, however, found that the commission had violated Mburu’s right to fair administrative action under Article 47 of the Constitution by withdrawing his selection without notice, a hearing or written reasons.

The judges said that the NIS information was received after the deadline set by the commission and that Mburu was never informed of the allegations to enable him to respond.

The court also upheld the trial court’s finding that the PSC had acted in bad faith in its dealings with Mburu.

“We are not persuaded to set aside the trial court’s finding that the 4th respondent acted in bad faith against the 10th respondent,” the judges stated.

However, the appellate court held that Mburu’s appointment had not been finalised because the appointment letter had not been released to him.

It described the appointment as “inchoate and had not yet crystallized”, meaning the PSC could still recall it.

Nevertheless, the judges said the commission was required to give Mburu a hearing after receiving the adverse intelligence information before deciding whether to proceed with his appointment.

The court held that the appropriate remedy was to return the matter to the PSC rather than direct it to appoint a particular candidate.

“The matter should have been returned to the proper decision-making administrative body to make the appropriate decision, taking into consideration its findings,” the court ruled.

It therefore partially allowed the appeal, maintaining the decision to quash Nyandoro’s appointment while setting aside the order directing the appointment of Mburu.

The matter has now been referred back to the PSC to reconsider the appointment in accordance with the law or, where appropriate, re-advertise the position.

The court awarded costs of the appeal to the first, second, third, ninth and tenth respondents, to be borne by the PSC.