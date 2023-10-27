Appellate Court Dismisses Petition Seeking to Block Governor Kawira’s Impeachment

The Court of Appeal has dealt Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza a blow after it threw out a petition seeking to block her impeachment.

Justices Jamila Mohamed, Luka Kimaru and Aggrey Muchelule on Friday ruled that the court lacked jurisdiction to consider the embattled county chief’s petition.

The bench noted that it cannot, in the first instance, intervene in the impeachment of the applicant due to the strict timelines provided by the law.

“This Court lacks jurisdiction in the first instance to consider the merits of the applicant’s application which sought Conservatory Orders before the impeachment process has run its constitutional and legal course,” court documents read.

The judges noted that should Kawira be impeached, she will have an opportunity to present her case before the senate.

“Even after the Senate makes its decision, the applicant still has the avenue of petitioning the Court for appropriate relief, if the decisions were to go against her. We are, therefore, of the considered view that the applicant’s right to be heard will not be circumscribed,” the three-judge bench ruled.

The former Woman Rep was on Wednesday unanimously impeached.

All 59 MCAs present in the House on voted in support of the motion to remove her from office while 10 others were absent.

Kawira was impeached over alleged misuse of public funds, gross misconduct, and contempt of the county assembly and court among other charges.

