Apple Takes On AI Giants With “Apple GPT” – A New AI Tool In The Works

According to a new report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is making significant strides in the field of artificial intelligence and aiming to challenge industry leaders like OpenAI and Google.

The tech giant has developed its own chatbot, internally referred to as “Apple GPT.”

“We have created a chatbot, codenamed ‘Apple GPT,’ to compete in the AI space,” said an Apple engineer. The company has built its own framework, named “Ajax,” which runs on Google Cloud using Google JAX, a machine learning framework.

Ajax allows Apple to develop AI-based systems similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard, forming the foundation for their internal chatbot.

Release Strategy and Security Concerns

Apple has yet to finalize a strategy for releasing “Apple GPT” to consumers. The report hints at a significant AI-related announcement next year.

Also Read

However, the chatbot’s internal rollout faced obstacles due to security concerns surrounding generative AI. It has become more widely available to Apple employees but requires special approval.

“Our team is using ‘Apple GPT’ for product prototyping, leveraging its text summarization and data-trained question-answering capabilities,” said a spokesperson. Concurrently, Apple is on the lookout for generative AI talent, posting job listings seeking experts in large language models and generative AI.

“As we delve deeper into AI, we remain committed to addressing privacy concerns,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook. He emphasized adding AI features thoughtfully, considering user privacy and security.

While Apple has incorporated AI features into its products and apps over the years, it has been quieter compared to rivals like Google, Microsoft, and Meta.

These companies have rapidly released generative AI products to the public. With growing consumer demand for AI tools like drafting essays and images, Apple is determined to make its mark in this space.

“As we innovate in AI, our upcoming announcement will showcase our commitment to delivering AI tools responsibly,” said Cook.

As the battle for AI supremacy continues, Apple’s efforts to develop “Apple GPT” underscore its determination to be at the forefront of AI technology while prioritizing privacy and user safety. The tech giant’s upcoming AI-related announcement holds the promise of exciting developments in the world of artificial intelligence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...