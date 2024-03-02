Drama as Archers Post Police Commander Rejects Sh80,000 Bribe 

A senior police officer in Samburu rejected a Sh80,000 bribe and handed over the alleged bribe givers to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission.

Officials said Chief Inspector Andrew Nyabicha who is the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) at the Archers Post Police station in Samburu County rejected the money.

EACC said three suspects who have since been arrested sought to secure the release of a robbery and human trafficking suspect.

Spokesperson Eric Ngumbi said the Commission, with the support of the OCS, carried out an investigative operation on Wednesday and arrested the suspects.

Among them are the OCS’s driver, a prison warder and a kin to the robbery suspect in custody.

Ngumbi said the suspect whose release was sought through the botched bribery scheme had earlier robbed three Ethiopian female nationals who he had smuggled into the country using his vehicle.

He said on February 23, 2024, at around 5pm, it was reported that the suspect was driving a Probox Succeed, white in colour, and three Ethiopian female nationals were on board.

“On reaching Ol Donyo Sabach hill, Isiolo-Moyale highway, he diverted to the nearest thicket where he robbed the foreigners of their belongings including mobile phones, an unknown amount of cash and other personal belongings and drove away to Nairobi,” police said.

The foreigners were rescued by a good Samaritan who made a phone call to the multiagency team of officers tasked to deal with human trafficking in the region.

The suspect was arrested on February 25, while en route to Moyale from Nairobi and was booked at Archers Post Police Station awaiting arraignment for robbery, forgery and smuggling.

“EACC commends the OCS for the exemplary action of refusing to compromise national security at the altar of greed and personal interest.”

“This is what is expected of all police officers in the country, as part of the much-needed collective effort to weed out corruption from police operations,” said Ngumbi.

The incident has elicited debate among many in the service.