Are Travis Scott And SZA Dating? Their Chemistry in New Music Video Sparks Dating Rumors

Travis Scott’s latest music video for “K-POP” featuring SZA has fans speculating about a possible romance between the two artists.

While the dating rumors remain unconfirmed, their on-screen chemistry has fueled the speculation even further.

Are Travis Scott And SZA Dating?

In the music video, Travis and SZA are seen together in a car, enjoying each other’s company and vibing to the track.

This visual representation of their camaraderie has only intensified the dating rumors that have been circulating for some time, especially considering their past collaborations on songs like “Love Galore” and “Open Arms.”

The release of “K-POP” marks the end of the Utopia album rollout, which has been met with a mixed reception from fans. However, the involvement of big-name artists like SZA sets the stage for an impactful album drop, making it an exciting time for Travis Scott’s fans.

Amidst the album release and his Pyramids of Giza performance, Travis has faced some controversy.

He addressed concerns and criticisms surrounding the concert, which stirred debate online due to its connection to the Astroworld tragedy and its cultural context in Egypt. Nevertheless, the event is proceeding as planned.

On the other hand, SZA has been keeping her fans eagerly anticipating new music with a sultry studio video. Despite her already successful year, the possibility of a collaboration with Travis has fans buzzing with excitement.

While the dating rumors may remain mere speculation, fans will undoubtedly be keeping an eye on any future collaborations between Travis Scott and SZA. Stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates on both artists.

