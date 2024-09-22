Argentina Beat SA to Keep Rugby Championship Alive

Argentina secured a dramatic 29-28 win against South Africa to stop the world champions from winning the Rugby Championship title with a game to spare in Santiago.

The Springboks, who would have secured this year’s crown with a victory, raced into the lead with tries from Aphelele Fassi and Jesse Kriel before the hosts responded in impressive fashion.

Mateo Carreras, Pablo Matera, Joel Sclavi and Tomas Albornoz each went over the line to put the Pumas ahead in hot and humid conditions.

Cobus Reinach scored a try just before half-time to reduce Argentina’s advantage to 26-22 at the break.

Penalties from Handre Pollard and Manie Libbok lifted the visitors in front again, only for an Albornoz penalty to put the home side 29-28 up.

Libbok had a late penalty chance to restore his side’s lead, but sent his effort wide before Argentina held on for a famous win.

The defeat was South Africa’s first in five games in this year’s Rugby Championship, which also includes New Zealand and Australia, but they remain top of the table on 19 points.

They are aiming to secure a first title win in the competition since 2019 and host second-placed Argentina, who have 14 points, in the final game for both teams next Saturday, 28 September.

Earlier on Saturday, New Zealand beat Australia 31-28 in Sydney.

By BBC Sports