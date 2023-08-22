Ariana Grande And Demi Lovato Part Ways With Scooter Braun

Two influential figures in the music industry, Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato, have officially severed ties with renowned music mogul Scooter Braun.

The departure of these two artists, who have been under Braun’s management, comes amid ongoing shifts in the dynamics of the music business.

While Braun’s client roster remains robust, with artists such as David Guetta, Black Eyed Peas, Ava Max, Carly Rae Jepsen, and Quavo, the loss of Grande and Lovato underscores the evolving landscape of artist-management relationships.

Braun’s journey in the music industry began as a teenager, organizing events in Atlanta before catapulting to prominence in 2008 when he discovered a young Justin Bieber on YouTube.

His acute instinct for recognizing talent led him to partner with Bieber, who swiftly rose to global fame.

Ariana Grande, another jewel in Braun’s crown, joined his stable of artists in 2013. Under Braun’s guidance, she released several chart-topping albums and took a stand for solidarity by organizing the One Love benefit concert following the tragic Manchester bombing incident.

Demi Lovato, who began her collaboration with Braun in 2019, expressed her excitement about the partnership at the time, marking it as a milestone in her career.

While their professional ties have now been severed, reports suggest that the parting was amicable, with Braun even taking to social media to wish Lovato well on her birthday.

The music mogul’s reputation has been somewhat tainted by his public feud with Taylor Swift. This animosity began when Braun’s investment group, Ithaca Holdings, acquired Taylor Swift’s former record label, granting him control over her earlier albums.

Swift perceived this move as an affront to her artistic autonomy and embarked on a journey to reclaim her creative works by re-recording her past material.

His influence is underscored by the fact that he currently serves as the CEO of HYBE America, the company that acquired Ithaca Holdings. This purchase demonstrated Braun’s commitment to growth and innovation in the industry.

