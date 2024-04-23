Ariel Winter Siblings: Inside the Complexities of the Actress’ Upbringing

Ariel Winter is an American actress born on January 28, 1998, in Fairfax, Virginia.

She is best known for her role as Alex Dunphy in the ABC sitcom Modern Family, for which she and her co-stars won four consecutive Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

Ariel’s career began in 2002 with a Cool Whip commercial advertisement, followed by television roles in shows like Listen Up, Freddie, Monk, Bones and ER.

She has appeared in feature films like Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, Speed Racer, Duress and Opposite Day, and has received several awards and nominations, including 10 wins and 18 nominations.

Ariel is also involved in charities and organizations such as the Creative Coalition, Share Our Strength’s No Kid Hungry, WWE’s anti-bullying campaign Be A Star and GLSEN.

Siblings

Ariel has two siblings, an older brother named Jimmy Workman and an older sister named Shanelle Gray.

Jimmy is also an actor, known for his role as Pugsley Addams in the 1991 film, The Addams Family, and its sequel.

Shanelle became Ariel’s legal guardian in 2012 due to allegations of emotional and physical abuse against their mother.

Shanelle has been a supportive and protective figure in Ariel’s life, providing guidance and care during her personal challenges.

Ariel’s siblings have played important roles in her journey in the entertainment industry and her personal life, offering support and protection throughout her career and personal growth.

Parents

Ariel’s relationship with her parents, particularly her mother, Crystal Workman, has been tumultuous.

Ariel faced emotional and physical abuse from her mother, leading her to seek emancipation at a young age.

Her mother, Chrisoula Workman, was accused of oversexualizing Ariel, placing her on strict diets and neglecting her education.

Despite the legal battles and estrangement from her mother, Ariel has emphasized the importance of her support system and her focus on mental health and personal growth.

Career

She started her acting career at a young age, appearing in commercials and TV shows like ER, Bones, Nip/Tuck and Monk.

Ariel gained fame for her role in Modern Family, which she played from 2009 to 2020.

She has also lent her voice to various animated characters, including Sofia the First and Marina the Mermaid on Disney Junior’s Jake and the Never Land Pirates.

In addition to her acting career, Ariel is passionate about philanthropy and has been involved with various charities, including the Starlight Children’s Foundation.

She is also an advocate for body positivity, having spoken out against body shaming and encouraging others to embrace their bodies.

Ariel is active on social media, where she shares updates with her millions of followers and expresses herself through her bold and confident style.

She is also an avid animal lover and has several pets, including a dog named Casper and several rescue animals.

Personal life

Ariel is currently in a relationship with Luke Benward, a fellow actor and her boyfriend since late 2019.

They have been together for several years, with Luke being a supportive and significant presence in Ariel’s life.