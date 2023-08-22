Arizona Border Becomes A Gateway For Migrants Entering The US

A surge of thousands of migrants is crossing into the United States daily through open floodgates along the Arizona border, transforming the Tucson post into the most active illegal entry point into the country, as reported by The New York Post.

In an effort to facilitate water flow during the annual monsoon season and the migration of an endangered antelope species, authorities have left 114 large gates unsealed along the Arizona border.

This measure, while serving environmental needs, has inadvertently created an entry point for an average of 1,400 immigrants daily.

These migrants hail from diverse corners of the world, including far-flung locations like China, and they find themselves overwhelming border agents, who are struggling to manage the influx.

The open gates have been exploited by human smugglers, capitalizing on the situation to transport migrants in large groups to the border.

These individuals are then dropped off as if they were casual travelers. Once they cross into the US, they surrender themselves to border agents and declare their intent to seek asylum.

Video footage captured by The New York Post showcases groups of migrants walking through the open gates without encountering any interruption or questioning.

The gate-related lapse has given rise to the perception that entering the United States has become relatively straightforward for migrants.

Last month, the Tucson border crossing encountered a staggering 42,561 migrants, marking a substantial increase from June’s tally of 27,294.

This has propelled Tucson to surpass the traditionally busier border crossing points of El Paso and Laredo in Texas, which reported 24,352 and 26,627 border crossings, respectively, in July.

Reports suggest that the decision to keep the gates open was influenced by multiple federal agencies, including the National Park Service and the International Boundary and Water Commission.

An unexpected delay in the onset of the monsoon season extended the time during which the gates remained accessible, offering migrants a dry pathway into US territory.

