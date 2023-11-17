Police Officer Arrested After Stealing Sh54,000 from M-Pesa Shop in Ruiru

A police officer has been arrested after attempting to rob an M-Pesa shop in Ruiru, Kiambu County.

According to a police report, the incident happened at 10:30 am Friday when Nahashon Ekidor Namese stormed Quick Call Solutions shop that is located near Equity Bank.

The suspect who is attached to the Recce Squad is said to have fired several gunshots before attempting to flee the scene of the incident.

“Then one man armed with a pistol ordered him and the Mpesa attendant to surrender the money he was depositing,” read a police report.

But before he could get away, bystanders and police officers accosted him and disarmed him.

“The armed man came out of the shop shooting. He ran towards a bank where he was arrested by the guards and disarmed,” it added.

Police recovered a Glock pistol loaded with 14 rounds and Sh54,000 stolen from the shop.