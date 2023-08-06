Army Commander Visits Troops in Lamu Over Terror Attacks

Commander of Kenya Army Lt Gen Peter Njiru Saturday toured Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) troops in Operation Amani Boni (OAB) Forward Operating Bases as part of morale boosting.

The area has been experiencing a surge in terror related attacks from al Shabaab which have left many dead, injured and displaced.

The latest happened on August 1 where two people were killed in a daring attack on the road In broad daylight. About ten other people were injured in the attack at the border of Lamu and Tana River counties.

Lt Gen Njiru visited the troops in Bodhei, Bulagolol, and Kiunga amongst others.

The military said the visit provided a platform for the Njiru to engage the troops on various issues and assess their mission readiness.

KDF are part of multi agency teams in the area in operation against the terrorists.

Lt Gen Njiru lauded the troops for their diligence in combating terror, efforts that are have contributed to sustainable peace and security.

“We take cognisance of your spirited determination to protecting the territorial integrity of the Republic of Kenya. Your efforts have been critical in ensuring there is peace in our motherland,” he said.

Lt Gen Njiru further commended the troops for engaging the local residents through the Civil Military Cooperation Activities, which is a critical pillars of promoting peace.

“It is worth mentioning that you have nurtured good working relationship with the local communities, which is critical to mission success.”

He encouraged the troops to remain vigilant throughout their tour-of-duty so as to degrade all threats to our National Security.

Elsewhere, Cabinet Secretary for Defence lAden Duale hosted the Director of the Eastern Africa Standby Force (EASF) Brigadier Peter Njema who paid him a courtesy visit at the Defence Headquarters in Nairobi.

The CS was briefed on the security situation in the region and the preparedness of the Force to execute its mandate of enhancing peace and security in the Eastern Africa Region. The region is facing a number of security challenges including terrorism which prompted the formation of EASF.

Duale reiterated Kenya’s commitment to continue promoting every effort aimed at ensuring a peaceful, stable and prosperous region.

EASF is one of the multi-dimensional Forces of the African Standby Force (ASF) that comprises the military, police and civilian component.

