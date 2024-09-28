Arsenal ratings: Saka, Trossard star in win vs. Leicester

Arsenal returned to winning ways on Saturday afternoon as they secured a 4-2 victory over Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners dominated the first half and got themselves in front when Jurriën Timber crossed low towards Gabriel Martinelli, who registered his first Premier League goal of the season with an accurate finish. Martinelli was a regular spark for the home side’s attack throughout the opening 45 minutes, and he was involved again before the break when providing the assist for Leandro Trossard to double the lead.

Manager Mikel Arteta looked comfortable as his side enjoyed 76% possession by the end of the first half, but it was just moments after the restart when the Foxes responded, with James Justin’s effort deflected off Kai Havertz from Facundo Buonanotte’s free-kick.

Leicester City goalkeeper Mads Hermansen kept his side in it with saves against Gabriel Magalhães and then Trossard, before a spectacular effort from Justin was smashed in off the post to level the scoring. Hermansen was involved again when a poor pass out from the back allowed Declan Rice to play in Trossard, only for the 29-year-old to see his effort saved.

Raheem Sterling and Ethan Nwaneri were introduced as Arsenal looked to get a late winner, and after Hermansen made one more save from Riccardo Calafiori, it was one corner too many in the 94th minute as Trossard’s effort was deflected in by Wilfred Ndidi to win the game. Havertz added a late goal to seal it with one of the final kicks of the match.

Positives

Arsenal’s victory puts them on level points with Manchester City, while they continued to show how they continue to win games late, while being the best in the league at converting set-pieces. Bukayo Saka’s performance was also noteworthy, in an almost faultless display on the day.

Negatives

There were some moments where concentration could have been better, with Calafiori taking a chance on a yellow card — but those were minor negatives in an otherwise convincing performance.

Manager rating (1-10)

Mikel Arteta, 7 — Arteta’s side created more than enough chances to win the game, and the Arsenal manager was unlucky to see his side concede from a deflected set-piece and then a spectacular strike. Some may argue he could have made the introduction of Sterling sooner, but the Gunners did have a massive chance to retake the lead a minute before he came on.

By ESPN