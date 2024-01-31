Arsenal Soars to Second Place with Gabriel Jesus Inspiring 2-1 Victory Over Nottingham Forest

Gabriel Jesus showcased his brilliance by scoring a goal and assisting Bukayo Saka just seven minutes later in a thrilling Premier League clash on Tuesday at the City Ground, propelling Arsenal to a 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest. This crucial win brought the north London side within two points of league leaders Liverpool, positioning them second in the table with 46 points after 22 games, surpassing Manchester City.

Mikel Arteta’s squad, securing their second consecutive victory after a three-game winless streak, is gaining momentum and currently stands ahead of Manchester City with a promising performance. As Liverpool prepares for their game in hand against Chelsea, and City hosts Burnley, Arsenal is intensifying their pursuit of the top spot.

Arteta emphasized the importance of maintaining their current level of performance, stating, “We have to do what we have to do. Perform the way that we were doing last year and the start of this year because performances were there, results not. Results are going our way now. We have some momentum, let’s go for it.”

Also Read: Manchester United Survives Newport County Scare in FA Cup Thriller

“We have to do what we have to do,” Arteta told BeIN Sports. “Perform the way that we were doing last year and start of this year, because performances were there, results not. Results are going our way now. We have some momentum, let’s go for it.”

Nottingham Forest, managed by Nuno Espirito Santo, faced an increased threat of relegation, occupying the 16th position with 20 points, just two points above the drop zone. Despite dominating possession, Arsenal initially struggled to break through Forest’s defense until Gabriel Jesus capitalized on a defensive lapse during a throw-in, scoring in the 65th minute.

“[Arteta said at halftime] to keep trying and in the first half we did good,” Jesus told TNT Sports. “We were there and controlled the game, but the best way to control them is to keep the ball in the third part of the pitch, we did well in the first half but we didn’t score.

“Second half we scored so we controlled more of the game.”

“When someone has the desire with the ability he has, good things are going to happen,” Arteta said.

The lead doubled in the 72nd minute when Gonzalo Montiel’s mistake near the halfway line allowed Arsenal to exploit a counterattack. Jesus delivered a precise pass to Saka, who skillfully found the net despite goalkeeper Matt Turner getting a hand on the ball.

Forest substitute Taiwo Awoniyi ignited hopes with a late goal in the 89th minute, narrowing the gap to 2-1. However, Arsenal’s goalkeeper David Raya made a crucial save in the final moments, securing the victory. The match, attended by Arsenal legend Robert Pires, witnessed Arsenal with 19 shots compared to Forest’s nine, and both teams registering three shots on target each.