Aryna Sabalenka Siblings: Tonechka, the Force Behind the Champion

Aryna Sabalenka is a Belarusian professional tennis player who has achieved significant success in both singles and doubles.

She has won two major singles titles at the Australian Open in 2023 and 2024, along with two major doubles titles at the 2019 US Open and the 2021 Australian Open.

Aryna has a total of 20 career titles, with 14 in singles and six in doubles.

She reached the world No. 1 ranking in both singles and doubles, with a career-high ranking of No. 1 in singles achieved in September 2023.

Aryna is known for her powerful game and has amassed over $22.7 million in prize money throughout her career.

Currently ranked No. 2 in singles, she stands out for her achievements on the WTA tour.

Siblings

Aryna has a younger sister named Tonechka Sabalenka.

Tonechka is known for maintaining a low profile and is often featured in Aryna’s social media posts, showcasing their close bond.

Despite being less in the public eye, Tonechka has expressed aspirations to become a successful tennis player like her sister.

The Sabalenka sisters grew up together in Belarus’s capital, Minsk, and share a strong connection, especially after the loss of their father in 2019.

Aryna’s father, Sergey Sabalenka, introduced her to tennis, and her mother, Juliya Sabalenka, has also been a significant figure in her life.

Parents

Aryna’s parents are Sergey Sabalenka and Yulia Sabalenka.

Sergey was an ice hockey player and a significant influence in Aryna’s tennis journey.

He introduced her to tennis, sparking her passion for the sport. Tragically, Sergey passed away in 2019 at the age of 43 due to meningitis, leaving a profound impact on Aryna.

Yulia has been a pillar of support for her daughter throughout her tennis career.

The unwavering love and guidance from both parents have played a crucial role in shaping Aryna into the successful tennis player she is today.

Despite the heart-wrenching loss of her father, Aryna has continued to honor his memory through her achievements on the tennis court.

Early career

Aryna began her tennis journey at a young age, showing promise and dedication to the sport.

She debuted on the ITF Circuit in 2012 at a $25k event in Minsk, gradually progressing through the ranks.

In 2015, Aryna secured three singles titles and one doubles title on the ITF circuit, showcasing her early success.

By 2016, she made significant strides, winning two $50k ITF events in Tianjin and Toyota.

Aryna’s ranking soared nearly 400 places, ending the year at No. 155. The following year, in 2017, she achieved her first Top 100 season finish, closing the year at No. 78.

Sabalenka’s notable accomplishments included reaching the final at Tianjin and making a semifinal run at the Tashkent International, marking important milestones in her early career.

Breakthrough

Aryna’s breakthrough in her tennis career was marked by significant achievements that propelled her to the forefront of the sport.

In August 2018, she was named the Breakthrough of the Month by the WTA after a remarkable summer performance.

Aryna climbed nearly 20 places in the rankings to reach a career-best World No. 20.

During this period, she made waves in the US Open Series, reaching the third round in Montreal and the semifinals in Cincinnati.

Notably, Aryna secured her first career title in New Haven by defeating Carla Suárez Navarro in the final.

This breakthrough was further solidified by victories over top-ranked players like Caroline Wozniacki, Karolina Pliskova, Caroline Garcia and Julia Goerges.

Aryna’s exceptional form continued into the US Open, where she achieved her best Grand Slam result at that time, showcasing her rising status in the tennis world.