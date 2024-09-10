Ashley Benson Siblings: Get to Know Shaylene

Ashley Benson, born on December 18, 1989, in Anaheim Hills, California, is an American actress and singer.

She is best known for her role as Hanna Marin in the popular teen drama series Pretty Little Liars.

Benson began her career in entertainment at a young age, starting with competitive dancing and modeling before transitioning to acting.

As an actress, she gained early recognition on the soap opera Days of Our Lives as Abigail Deveraux from 2004 to 2007.

Siblings

Benson and her sister Shaylene share a very close and supportive relationship.

Growing up together in Anaheim Hills, California, they both developed a passion for the performing arts from a young age, with interests in acting, modeling, and dancing.

The bond between Ashley and Shaylene is evident in the way they support each other.

They often express their love and admiration for one another on social media platforms.

Career

Benson began her career in the entertainment industry at a young age, starting with competitive dance and modeling.

By the age of five, she had already modeled for various dance catalogs.

Benson’s acting career took off in 2004 when she secured a three-year contract to portray Abby Deveraux on the soap opera Days of Our Lives.

She made her film debut in 13 Going On 30 the same year and later starred in Bring It On: In It to Win It and the short-lived series Eastwick.

Her breakthrough came with Pretty Little Liars, which garnered her significant fame and several accolades, including multiple Teen Choice Awards.

In addition to television, Benson has appeared in films such as Spring Breakers and Her Smell.

She has also ventured into music, contributing lyrics to songs and appearing in music videos.

Her versatility as an actress and her ability to take on diverse roles have solidified her status in Hollywood.

Awards and accolades

Benson has received numerous awards and nominations throughout her career, recognizing her talent and popularity as an actress.

Some of her most notable accolades include four wins at the Teen Choice Awards, including Choice TV Actress: Drama for Pretty Little Liars in 2016, Choice TV: Chemistry (shared with Tyler Blackburn) for Pretty Little Liars in 2016, Choice Summer TV Star: Female for Pretty Little Liars in 2015 and 2014.

She has also received three Teen Choice Award nominations, two for Choice TV Actress: Drama for Pretty Little Liars in 2017 and 2016, and one for Choice Movie: Chemistry (shared with James Franco and Vanessa Hudgens) for Spring Breakers in 2014.

At the People’s Choice Awards, Benson has received three nominations for Favorite Cable TV Actress in 2017, 2016, and 2015.

In 2011, she won the Young Hollywood Award for Cast to Watch (shared with Lucy Hale, Troian Bellisario, and Shay Mitchell) for Pretty Little Liars.

Additionally, she received an EDA Special Mention Award nomination in 2013 for Actress Most in Need of a New Agent (shared with Selena Gomez, Vanessa Hudgens, and Rachel Korine) for Spring Breakers.

Personal life

Benson is currently married to Brandon Davis.

The couple tied the knot in 2023 and welcomed their first child, a daughter named Aspen, later that year.

Prior to her marriage to Brandon Davis, Benson had an on-again, off-again relationship with Ryan Good from 2011 to 2015.

She also dated English model and actress Cara Delevingne from May 2018 to April 2020.