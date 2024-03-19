Ashley Johnson Siblings: A Look at Haylie and Chris Johnson

Ashley Suzanne Johnson is an American actress known for her roles in television, film and as a voice actress.

She gained fame as a child actress on Growing Pains and later appeared in shows like The Killing and Blindspot.

Ashley is also recognized for her voice work, notably as Ellie in The Last of Us video game series and various animated characters like Gwen Tennyson in Ben 10 and Terra in Teen Titans.

Additionally, she is a prominent member of the web series, Critical Role, and serves as the president of the Critical Role Foundation.

Ashley’s career spans a wide range of genres, showcasing her versatility as an actress and voice artist.

Siblings

Ashley has an older brother named Chris and an older sister named Haylie.

Both of her siblings have also worked in the entertainment industry, with Chris working on The District and Haylie being an actress and musician who is married to musician Jonny Lang.

Haylie Johnson

Haylie, born on January 29, 1980, in Thousand Oaks, California, is a retired American actress known for her roles in Kids Incorporated and Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman.

She has siblings, including an older brother named Chris and a younger sister named Ashley Johnson, who is also an actress.

Haylie began her career in Michigan, later moving back to California to support her and Ashley’s acting endeavors.

Apart from acting, she has shared five children with her husband, musician Jonny Lang.

Haylie has appeared in various TV shows like Beverly Hills, 90210, Boy Meets World and Caroline in the City.

Additionally, she has expressed interest in pursuing a singing career and working behind the scenes in television and movies as a writer, director or producer.

Parents

Ashley’s parents are Nancy and Clifford Johnson.

Her mother, Nancy Spruiell Johnson, is an independent film producer, while her father, Clifford Johnson, passed away in 2000 due to cancer and Hepatitis C.

Career

Ashley has had a diverse and successful career in the entertainment industry.

She started as a child actress, gaining recognition for her role as Chrissy Seaver on the sitcom, Growing Pains.

Transitioning into voice acting, Ashley became widely known for her portrayal of Ellie in The Last of Us video game series, a role that earned her two Best Performer BAFTA Awards.

Her voice work extends to various animated characters like Terra in Teen Titans, Gwen Tennyson in Ben 10 and Gretchen Grundler in Recess.

In addition to her voice acting, Ashley has appeared in television shows such as Blindspot and The Killing, as well as films like The Avengers and What Women Want.

She is also a pivotal member of the web series, Critical Role, where she plays characters like Pike Trickfoot and Yasha Nydoorin.

Ashley’s career showcases her versatility across different mediums, from television and film to animation and video games.