Ashton Kutcher Siblings: Meet Tausha and fraternal twin brother Michael

Ashton Kutcher is an American actor, producer, and entrepreneur.

He gained fame as Michael Kelso on the sitcom That ’70s Show and made his film debut in Coming Soon.

His breakout role came with Dude, Where’s My Car?, followed by several successful romantic comedies, including Just Married and No Strings Attached.

Kutcher is also known for creating and hosting the hidden camera show Punk’d.

Siblings

Ashton has two siblings, an older sister named Tausha and a fraternal twin brother named Michael.

Michael has faced significant health challenges, including cerebral palsy and a heart condition that required a transplant when they were children.

Despite these challenges, Michael has become a spokesperson for the Cerebral Palsy Foundation, advocating for individuals with disabilities.

The relationship between Ashton and Michael has evolved over the years, particularly as Ashton’s fame grew.

Michael has expressed feelings of jealousy regarding Ashton’s success, which created a temporary rift between them.

However, they have since reconciled and now share a strong bond, emphasizing their equality as brothers despite the differences in their public lives.

Career

Kutcher’s career spans acting, producing, and entrepreneurship.

He gained fame as Michael Kelso in the sitcom That ’70s Show, which marked his entry into mainstream television.

His film debut came with the romantic comedy Coming Soon, followed by a breakout role in Dude, Where’s My Car? and several successful romantic comedies, including Just Married and No Strings Attached.

In addition to acting, Kutcher created and hosted the hidden camera show Punk’d, which showcased his knack for comedy and production.

He starred in the CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men and portrayed Steve Jobs in the biopic Jobs.

Beyond entertainment, Kutcher is a successful venture capitalist.

He co-founded A-Grade Investments and later Sound Ventures, investing in over 60 startups, including Skype and Airbnb.

Awards and accolades

Kutcher has won 1 Golden Raspberry Award out of 37 nominations.

He received 1 nomination for Best Acting Ensemble for Bobby at the Critics’ Choice Movie Awards and 1 win for Ensemble of the Year for Bobby at the Hollywood Film Award.

He has received multiple nominations for Favorite Movie Actor and Favorite TV Actor at the Kid’s Choice Awards.

Kutcher was nominated for Best Male Newcomer for Dude, Where’s My Car? at the Las Vegas Film Critics Society Awards.

He has received 2 nominations at the MTV Movie + TV Awards for Breakthrough Male Performance for Dude, Where’s My Car? and Best Comedic Performance for No Strings Attached.

Kutcher won 1 award for Favorite Web Celeb (2010) at the People’s Choice Awards and received 2 nominations for Favorite Comedic TV Actor for Two and a Half Men and Favorite Comedic Movie Actor.

He was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for Bobby at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Kutcher has received multiple nominations at the Teen Choice Awards for Choice TV Actor: Comedy for Two and a Half Men and The Ranch, and Choice Web: Social Media King.

He received 1 nomination for Favorite Comeback for Two and a Half Men at the TV Guide Awards.

Kutcher received 2 nominations at the Young Artist Awards for Best Performance in a TV Series – Young Ensemble and Best Performance in a TV Series – Supporting Young Actor for That ’70s Show.

Despite not winning many major awards, Kutcher’s consistent nominations, particularly from the Teen Choice Awards, demonstrate his popularity and impact as an actor and producer in the entertainment industry.