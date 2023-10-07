Aspiring Nyakach MP Okoth Arrested In Connection With Sh13 Million Fake Gold Deal

A suspected gold scammer was on Friday nabbed by DCI detectives as he attempted to flee.

The DCI on Saturday said Jonathan Okoth Opande alias Okoth Magawi was ejected from a Kisumu-bound KQ flight on Friday afternoon after sleuths received a tip-off on his planned travel plans.

The suspect who unsuccessfully contested for the Nyakach Parliamentary seat in the last General Elections, has been engaging detectives in cat-and-mouse games, DCI said.

He is apparently wanted in connection to a case where he defrauded two Thai nationals over Sh13 million, in a fake gold deal.

According to a complaint lodged at the Royal Thai Embassy in April by Messrs Kitvisit Songsri and Nutsaphol Songsri, the suspect posing as the CEO of Blu Afrique LTD obtained the money from them in the pretext that he would supply them gold whose quantity is yet to be established.

DETECTIVES EJECT FLEEING GOLD SCAMMER FROM FLIGHT AT JKIA After escaping several police dragnets in the past few months, one of Nairobi’s infamous gold scammers Hon Jonathan Okoth Opande alias Okoth Magawi has been arrested. Opande also known as Chairman/Kiongozi was ejected… pic.twitter.com/fOpQuitohR — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) October 6, 2023

The victims had traveled to the country on April 17 to seal the deal when they realized days later that they had lost their money.

The duo had been introduced to “Kiongozi” by his accomplice Fred Obach Oliech, who was arrested on August 23, and has already been arraigned.

A raid at the main suspect’s office in Lavington’s Gatina area led to the recovery of KRA export seals, a dust coat branded Ministry of Mining and digital weighing scales among other crucial exhibits.

The suspect is currently being held at Buruburu police station pending arraignment on Monday.

